Matt Lee UCF Football Press Conference

With two weeks prior to the UCF Knights hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs to open the 2022 season, it’s becoming more apparent that there’s top talent and depth on the offensive side of the football.

UCF starting center Matt Lee was one of two football players to step to the podium and answer questions today. He made it clear that expectations are high. That starts with believing in the people that lead him and his teammates.

"Everyone is buying in to what (Head) Coach Gus (Malzahn) is talking about every morning, every afternoon and every night," Lee stated about fall camp. "I think on the offensive side of the ball, the last couple of weeks have been huge. Just developing together and becoming more cohesive as a unit."

A few primary points from Lee's press conference:

*Lee is happy with the quarterback situation; he believes the Knights can win with Mikey Keene or John Rhys Plumlee.

*Offensive line experience is showing itself.

*The returning starting center wants to see the Knights pound the football, and believes the deep running back depth chart provides a good opportunity to do just that.

*While a true offensive lineman that likes to run the football, Lee also went out of his way to provide props to the wide receiver corps for their big plays.

*He’s also “Ready to hit someone else” instead of his teammates in fall camp. He will receive his chance on Sep. 1.

Here is the full press conference from Lee today:

