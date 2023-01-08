Skip to main content

UCF Loses Commitment, Gains Another, from Transfer Portal

Former Knights commitment now headed to Atlanta, while another player is heading to Orlando.

Wide receiver Christian Leary has now decided on Georgia Tech and will no longer join the UCF Knights.

Before making a pledge to UCF, the former Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater wide receiver played two seasons at the University of Alabama.

That was today. On Saturday, UCF picked up wide receiver Trent Whittemore from the Florida Gators. He's another wide receiver and one that can play in the slot. He will have two years of eligibility.

During the month of January, expect quite a few players to announce their college destinations after jumpingin the Transfer Portal. Most of those announcements should be this week, UCF or otherwise.

In total, UCF already has eight committed players from the Transfer Portal that were on different college rosters during the fall of 2022. Plus, there's former USF starting quarterback Timmy McClain that's been at UCF since late summer.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

