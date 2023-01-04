Opening Thoughts: UCF Hires Darin Hinshaw as Offensive Coordinator

With UCF head coach Gus Malzahn hiring University of Alabama-Birmingham offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw, it’s another tour of duty for the UCF graduate.

He was at UCF from 1991-1994 as a starting quarterback. His accomplishments were impressive while wearing a UCF helmet.

Like many former college players, after Hinshaw picked up his college diploma, he went into coaching shortly afterwards. He was even a UCF graduate assistant in 1999, as well as being the UCF quarterbacks coach in 2000.

When Malzahn took over at UCF, Hinshaw came back yet again in 2021 as an offensive analyst. He has now started his third stint with the Knights and will be the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. A few more notes about Hinshaw as a coach and recruiter.

He was on SEC coaching staffs for a combined eight seasons: Tennessee from 2010-2012 and Kentucky from 2016-2020 provided those eight years of coaching.

When on the Tennessee staff in 2010, the Volunteers finished at No. 30 in the nation for passing offense with 254.5 yards passing per contest. In 2011, the Volunteers were at No. 50 with 242.6 yards passing per game, and No. 15 in 2012 with 315.6 yards through the air.

At Kentucky, Hinshaw was a part of a staff that preferred to run the football. The Wildcats produced the 20th best rushing offense in 2016, with 234.2 yards on the ground. Kentucky also rushed for 278.8 yards per game, ranking No. 4 overall, in 2019. Turning to recruiting, there’s been more to like about Hinshaw.

He has been down South for the vast majority of his college stints. That’s helped Hinshaw build a lot of relationships with high school coaches. He’s also coached at Cincinnati from 2013-2015, so that’s another recruiting area that he’s become familiar with.

Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida are the primary states he’s been in. Those stops have and will continue to aid him along the recruiting trail.

