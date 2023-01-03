UCF's Matt Lee Enters Transfer Portal

Many different players are coming and going with the Transfer Portal. Usually, however, those players were ones that did not sting as much as the one that happened yesterday.

UCF’s starting center, Matt Lee, will be playing for a different team next fall. Seems odd. Strange even. He’s been the epitome of a Knight: A player that works and grinds to prove his worth and overcomes when it matters most, i.e. big games and big moments.

Lee’s recruitment did not see the long list of offers that many other recruits received. Coming out of Oviedo (Fla.) Hagerty, he earned offers from USF and UCF, and chose the Knights over the Bulls.

Offers from the likes of Colgate, Harvard, Yale Air Force, and Army provide a backdrop for his intelligence, but not the prestige of major college football powerhouses. That’s part of why Lee excelled with UCF though.

He quickly moved up the depth chart because he earned it. Hard work paying off. Lee knew how to maximize each situation on the gridiron to help the Knights be a successful football team.

Taking the right angle to the defender, the right steps that sealed off a tackler from the ball carrier, those are but a few of things that made him a good starting center. He’s one of the smartest young men to have played at UCF in recent years, and his abilities, and more importantly his personality, will be missed.

Good luck to Lee wherever he might go to play the rest of his college football career and beyond. Great player, and a better guy.

