Let’s Talk QB Play and John Rhys Plumlee

It was a frustrating game for quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and the UCF offense against Duke. The Blue Devils were seemingly a step ahead for much of the game.

That was especially true for slowing down UCF’s passing attack, and greatly helped Duke to come out on top 30-13.

Before digging in too far, note that it’s pretty obvious Plumlee was not 100% healthy. That made the following overview quite a bit more difficult.

Plumlee showed ingredients that need to be fixed and some that still show promise. Let’s get to the areas of concern first.

Plumlee had some tremendous throws and some that just were not all that close. Overall, inconsistent play best described his performance as it relates to accuracy. He was frustrated with the pass rush and it’s a pretty good bet that it impacted his throwing technique.

Like it or not, he has to make a throw even if he’s about to be hit, there’s good coverage, or anything else that might not be what he desires. That’s part of quarterback play as a signal caller has to help get his offense yards even when the defense was prepared during that particular snap.

Now, protection issues were obvious during passing plays. Part of that stemmed from Plumlee as well, though. He has to change protections and anticipate what a defense will do (being a quarterback is much, much harder than many know). That leads to an overarching point.

UCF’s passing game must be more in sync next season -- from protection to reading the defense to the pass itself -- so that everything operates better. Plumlee has been and will continue to be a major part of that process. Here's another primary area of concern.

Regardless of throwing short, intermediate or deep, there needs to be better game-to-game consistency with each level of the passing game. The Duke contest was the latest example of that point.

There’s an entire offseason for Plumlee to workout with Javon Baker, Kobe Hudson and the entire receiving corps. That should help tremendously. Nothing like reps to get better. Here are a couple of other concerns.

Plumlee did not try to throw the football down the field very often. Take away the first play of the game, a deep shot that fell incomplete, and Plumlee really did not have many other shots that he took.

Was that the game plan from head coach Gus Malzahn? Hard to believe that it was.

Was he confused with Duke to the point that he did not want to risk a deep ball? The media and public probably will not find out the specific details, but there’s always a need to at least possess a threat of throwing the football down the field. UCF lacked that and Duke took advantage. Perhaps he just needs to continue to mature as a signal caller.

Plumlee is, afterall, coming off his second college season as a quarterback. It’s almost like he will be a junior next fall because Plumlee played wide receiver during his last two seasons for Ole Miss.

There are still multiple levels to go for him as a quarterback. So, Plumlee’s fifth-year season as a Knight should see a jump in many categories. Accuracy will be the most important, but that recognition and belief that he can hit a big play down the field against a quality defense must also be automatic; not just sometimes. One last area that needs attention regarding Plumlee improving.

Plumlee must throw better on the run and when to bail on the pocket (left too early in the Duke game multiple times) and either continue scanning for a receiver or take off and use his legs. He did show some good signs as well during the Duke game.

As noted at the top, some of his throws were on the money. When Plumlee was right, it was a bullet into the hands of the intended target. Some of those throws were out patterns, long throws that needed precision. Plumlee also didn’t force a bunch of passes into the teeth of the Duke defense.

That maturity was a big reason that UCF hung around as long as it did. Better to punt than to throw a bunch of interceptions. He also mixed that fact with what he does best.

Plumlee’s legs at least helped him to escape the pocket and keep plays alive. He probably did not have the full speed that he usually possesses because of the hamstring injury that was lingering towards the end of the regular season, but he did what he could. Hard not to have loved his grit and effort. As for what’s next, it’s back to a prime point above.

Consistency with his receivers. That’s it. Just need to be better. That’s time in the offseason getting routes in as often as possible. The other area, Plumlee just has to stay healthy.

He absolutely must stay away from the big hits next season. Period. If he does that, Plumlee can be a more consistent quarterback, and one that starts every game UCF plays. Further, he could go out and throw for 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has the physical tools. Now it's time for him to go out and prove it.

Time to get to work for Plumlee and his playmakers.

