Skip to main content

All-Conference OG Coming Back to UCF

Lokahi Pauole coming back for fifth-year for Knights.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Fans of the UCF Knights will be happy to know that one of the best players on the roster is not entering the Transfer Portal and will instead come back for a fifth-year.

It certainly helps that it’s one of the best players on the roster and one that is an American Athletic Conference all-conference player, Lokahi Pauole.

Playing right guard, Pauole is a power player that excels with opening running lanes. He’s been doing it quite well. Take the following statistic as an example: UCF’s rushing attack averages 236.1 yards per game, that’s good for being No. 8 in all of college football.

Many of those hard-churning, inside power runs by 6-foot-1 and 225-pound running back Isaiah Bowser went right behind Pauole and the other interior UCF offensive lineman – center Matt Lee and left guard Sam Jackson – that continues to allow the Knights ground attack to take over games when it matters most in the fourth quarter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Along with the rest of his offensive line teammates, Pauole is also a part of a unique group. Check out the following tweet by offensive line coach Herb Hand. This is an incredible statistic.

Overall, UCF football is better with Pauole in the lineup for one more year. His return is going to help the Knights make a much smoother transition to the Big 12 Conference.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

UCF White Helmet Inside the Bounce House
Football Recruiting

Knights Hosting JUCO Cornerback

By Brian Smith
Anthony Williams Running Back UCF
Football

UCF Loses Williams to Transfer Portal

By Brian Smith
Michael Harris Lake Brantley - UCF Commitment
Football Recruiting

UCF National Signing Day Profile: LB Michael Harris

By Brian Smith
Cayden Lee
Football Recruiting

UCF Knights Recruiting Predictions for National Signing Day

By Brian Smith
John Walker and Kaven Call - 2023 UCF Commitments
Football Recruiting

Why UCF Fans Should be Excited About This Recruiting Class

By Brian Smith
Henderson Moore
Football Recruiting

UCF Knights Rounding Up 'Orlando Area Talent'

By Brian Smith
Braeden Marshall
Football Recruiting

Film Review: UCF Knights Cornerback Commitment Braeden Marshall

By Brian Smith
Alabama - UCF Knights
Football Recruiting

Former Alabama WR Transfers to UCF

By Brian Smith