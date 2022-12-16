All-Conference OG Coming Back to UCF

Fans of the UCF Knights will be happy to know that one of the best players on the roster is not entering the Transfer Portal and will instead come back for a fifth-year.

It certainly helps that it’s one of the best players on the roster and one that is an American Athletic Conference all-conference player, Lokahi Pauole.

Playing right guard, Pauole is a power player that excels with opening running lanes. He’s been doing it quite well. Take the following statistic as an example: UCF’s rushing attack averages 236.1 yards per game, that’s good for being No. 8 in all of college football.

Many of those hard-churning, inside power runs by 6-foot-1 and 225-pound running back Isaiah Bowser went right behind Pauole and the other interior UCF offensive lineman – center Matt Lee and left guard Sam Jackson – that continues to allow the Knights ground attack to take over games when it matters most in the fourth quarter.

Along with the rest of his offensive line teammates, Pauole is also a part of a unique group. Check out the following tweet by offensive line coach Herb Hand. This is an incredible statistic.

Overall, UCF football is better with Pauole in the lineup for one more year. His return is going to help the Knights make a much smoother transition to the Big 12 Conference.

