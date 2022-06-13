UCF Player Preview: OG Lokahi Pauole

ORLANDO – It’s said that offensive linemen do not receive enough credit for the job they do. With that in mind, each day this week Inside The Knights will preview an offensive lineman to begin the preseason player previews.

Lokahi Pauole

Lokahi Pauole, UCF OG UCF Athletics

Size: 6’4”, 305-pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

Year: Redshirt-Junior

UCF Team Rushing Notes

While a lineman like Pauole does not get yards for running the football, etc., the players that do run the ball benefit from his efficiency in opening up holes. Consider the following notes, especially when UCF really wanted to power the football between the tackles this past season.

UCF rushed for 212 or more yards six times, including four games of 255 yards rushing or more. Additionally, UCF ran for 199 yards against Temple, a team that the Knights defeated 49-7 on the road and the game was all but over by halftime. If all the offensive starters stayed in, that could have easily been a game with 300 or more rushing yards. Those yards also come from another interesting statistic.

A true freshman quarterback started 10 games. Every team that UCF played knew that he was going to hand off the football more often than not. Even with teams keying the UCF rushing attack, the Knights continued running the ball and doing so well. That starts up front with offensive line play, and Pauole is a prime reason why.

Passing Game

Pauole is underrated as a pass protector, but it’s also an area that he can certainly improve. Now in his fourth year at UCF, there’s not much this young man has not seen from a pass rusher. Considering the talent along the UCF defensive line, he’s certainly going to be tested each day in practice, too. Whether it ends up being Mikey Keene or John Rhys Plumlee that plays at quarterback, or both, the value of having Pauole in the middle to pass protect this coming season will be great for UCF.

2022 Projection

Pauole will be one of the best offensive lineman for the Knights and in the AAC. He’s already a dominant power player and his game will continue to grow. Experience is a factor at any position, and that’s probably more important to note with the offensive line where the mental aspect of the game is just as valuable as the physical.

That’s why it often takes much longer for an offensive lineman to break into a starting lineup as compared to a player at a different position where natural physical skill can do the trick.

Now in year No. 2 under Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand, Pauole will thrive. There’s bound to be more comfort after learning the system last year. Look for Pauole to make Postseason All-AAC. He was already projected to make that list as well, as noted here: All-AAC Teams.

