Inside The Knights

UCF Kicker Recounts Hula Bowl Experience

UCF kicker Noe Ruelas details his experience with the Hula Bowl.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Kicker Noe Ruelas Hula Bowl Postgame Interview
UCF Kicker Noe Ruelas Hula Bowl Postgame Interview

In this story:

UCF KnightsConnecticut HuskiesJames Madison Dukes

Watch more UCF videos below:

UCF Running Back Reflects on Hula Bowl Week

UCF Running Back Prepares For One Last College Football Game

Johnny Dawkins Takes Stock After 11-Game Winning Streak Snapped

Published | Modified
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

Share on XFollow itsBrysonTurner
Home/Videos