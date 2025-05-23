UConn Basketball Standout Sarah Strong Continues to Shine for Team USA
Fresh off a historic freshman campaign that helped the UConn Huskies secure their 12th national championship, Sarah Strong is showing no signs of slowing down. The 6-foot-2 forward is now making waves overseas with Team USA’s 3x3 women’s squad in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Series, kicking off in Marseille, France.
Strong, the top-ranked recruit in her class, was a force for the Huskies in her debut season, averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and leading the team in steals and blocks. Her postseason numbers, 19.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, cemented her as one of college basketball’s brightest young stars. She capped her season with a dominant 24-point, 15-rebound performance in the national title game, breaking multiple UConn and NCAA freshman records along the way.
Now, Strong is bringing that same dominance to the global stage. With a résumé that includes MVP honors and three straight gold medals at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup, the American-French dual citizen is leading Team USA into another summer of international competition. Her presence has already been felt in France, and next, she'll anchor the team in the Ulaanbaatar leg of the tournament in Mongolia.
Surrounded by a talented roster that includes Cierra Burdick, Mikaylah Williams, and Oklahoma’s Sahara Williams, Strong remains the centerpiece of Team USA’s push for gold. Her elite rebounding, interior scoring, and sharp shooting are proving pivotal in the fast-paced 3x3 format, and has Team USA as a heavy favorite to win the French portion of the tournament.
As she continues to hone her skills against the world’s best, one thing is clear. Sarah Strong isn’t just representing UConn on the international stage. She’s elevating the program’s legacy with every possession. Expect her return to Storrs for her sophomore season to be nothing short of spectacular.