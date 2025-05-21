Huskies Report

UConn Huskies, Geno Auriemma Get Huge Transfer Portal News on Wednesday

UConn just made a backcourt move that could keep their championship streak alive all while shaking up the entire women's college basketball landscape.

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kayleigh Heckel (9) dribbles the ball against Michigan State Spartans guard Julia Ayrault (40) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Fresh off their 2025 national championship, the UConn Huskies wasted no time bolstering their roster for another deep championship run. The latest Husky to join UConn is former USC guard Kayleigh Heckel, who announced her commitment to the Huskies through the NCAA transfer portal, giving Geno Auriemma’s squad a dynamic backcourt addition with star potential.

Heckel, a former five-star recruit and one of the top guards in the portal, played her freshman season at USC, where she averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 assists, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in just under 17 minutes per game.

The former Woman of Troy emerged as a key contributor during the Trojans’ NCAA Tournament run before falling to UConn in the Elite Eight, marking the second straight year the Huskies eliminated USC at that stage.

While USC's season unraveled following JuJu Watkins’ ACL injury and key departures like Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall to the WNBA, UConn reloaded with purpose.

The loss of superstar Paige Bueckers to the WNBA and veteran Kaitlyn Chen left gaps, but the return of Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade, and standout freshman Sarah Strong, paired with the additions of Heckel and Wisconsin transfer Serah Williams, has UConn primed to chase back-to-back titles for the first time since its four-peat from 2013–2016.

Heckel’s energy, elite finishing ability, and defensive tenacity drew praise from USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who noted her rare ability to “get by anybody” as a point guard. While she may initially serve in a supporting role, Heckel joins a program renowned for developing guards into stars.

With a loaded roster and Auriemma at the helm, the Huskies are positioned once again as national title favorites. And now, with one of USC’s brightest young talents in their corner, UConn’s championship window remains wide open.

