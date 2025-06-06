UConn Women's Basketball Makes Major Announcement
Although she's deep in preparation for debut with the UConn Huskies this summer, sophomore guard Kayleigh Heckel will have to step away from Storrs for a bit. That's because Heckel, who transfered to UConn from Southern California, will participate in the 2025 USA Basketball Women's U19 National Team trials at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.
The FIBA U19 Women's World Cup, which was launched in 1985, features the world's top 16 U19 national teams who qualify based on their finishes the previous year at the biennial U18 zone championships (USA won gold at the 2024 FIBA U18 Women's World Cup). The USA has won the gold medal in nine of the last 10 competitions, including the last three.
For Heckel, this won't be the first time Heckel has suited up for Team USA. She represented Team USA at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup, winning gold and was named to the All-Tournament Second Team.
However, this time around, Heckel will have to start from square one and try and make the U19 National Team roster. U19 National Team trials begin June 18 with the final 12-member roster expected to be announced following trials.
If Heckel makes the final team, she will travel with them to Brno, Czechia, for the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup from July 12-20. Moreoever, if she makes the cut, she’ll be the third member of UConn’s roster to play in a U19 World Cup, joining Azzi Fudd (2021) and Allie Ziebell (2023).
Along with Heckel, Sarah Strong also spent time with USA Basketball this summer. Strong participated in the 2025 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series, where Team USA finished sixth.