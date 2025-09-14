All Tar Heels

3 Gio Lopez Quotes After Win Over Richmond

Quarterback Gio Lopez connected with wide receiver Jordan Shipp on two touchdowns in UNC's victory.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UNC football team added another tally to its the win column on Saturday, trampling Richmond, 41-6. Quarterback Gio Lopez stepped to the podium following the contest and spoke to the media. Here are three things he said that stood out during his press conference.

On Personal Assessment Through First Three Games

  • "For me, there are reads I'm missing, there's stuff I just got clean up. You know, everyone could be a lot better. I got to be better myself. And I think I said, I guess, a positive, I would say, just kind of committing the offense and being able to talk to everybody and help people when they don't know what they're doing."
Gio Lope
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • "It's like highlight, a little bit of Juju, you know, he's, he's coming in there, just kind of talking to him and being able to talk. Everybody. But for me personally, there's a lot I want to clean up, and I'm gonna go watch that game and clean up some more stuff after this game.”

On Demon June

  • "For Juju, just showing up every day for him, you know, just never you know if he was with the threes, he was the twos. He was with the ones. Juju was just showing up. He didn't care who was going against, if it was basics, you know, just didn't matter. He was going to run hard. He's going to execute what he was supposed to do. And I think it's just kind of shows like, what happens when you work hard, you're going to get a good situation and get what you deserve. And Juju is doing a great job of that.”
Demon Jun
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) runs as Richmond Spiders defensive back Tramayne Bullock (16) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Jordan Shipp

  • "Yeah, I would say just Jordan is a complete receiver. That's the best way I can say, you know, he's going to do his job, whatever, whatever role he needs to be, if he needs to be outside, if he needs to be the slide, if he needs a crack block on a run, he's going to do it. So I think just Jordan, as a player, is a complete receiver. Having to get the ball in his hands is a good thing. Whatever it takes to get the ball, it's going to be a good deal."
Jordan Ship
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown as Richmond Spiders defensive back Lee Bruner IV (19) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.