3 Gio Lopez Quotes After Win Over Richmond
Quarterback Gio Lopez connected with wide receiver Jordan Shipp on two touchdowns in UNC's victory.
In this story:
The UNC football team added another tally to its the win column on Saturday, trampling Richmond, 41-6. Quarterback Gio Lopez stepped to the podium following the contest and spoke to the media. Here are three things he said that stood out during his press conference.
On Personal Assessment Through First Three Games
- "For me, there are reads I'm missing, there's stuff I just got clean up. You know, everyone could be a lot better. I got to be better myself. And I think I said, I guess, a positive, I would say, just kind of committing the offense and being able to talk to everybody and help people when they don't know what they're doing."
- "It's like highlight, a little bit of Juju, you know, he's, he's coming in there, just kind of talking to him and being able to talk. Everybody. But for me personally, there's a lot I want to clean up, and I'm gonna go watch that game and clean up some more stuff after this game.”
On Demon June
- "For Juju, just showing up every day for him, you know, just never you know if he was with the threes, he was the twos. He was with the ones. Juju was just showing up. He didn't care who was going against, if it was basics, you know, just didn't matter. He was going to run hard. He's going to execute what he was supposed to do. And I think it's just kind of shows like, what happens when you work hard, you're going to get a good situation and get what you deserve. And Juju is doing a great job of that.”
On Jordan Shipp
- "Yeah, I would say just Jordan is a complete receiver. That's the best way I can say, you know, he's going to do his job, whatever, whatever role he needs to be, if he needs to be outside, if he needs to be the slide, if he needs a crack block on a run, he's going to do it. So I think just Jordan, as a player, is a complete receiver. Having to get the ball in his hands is a good thing. Whatever it takes to get the ball, it's going to be a good deal."
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!
Published