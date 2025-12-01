All Tar Heels

Grading North Carolina's Offensive Performance in Wolfpack Loss

How well did North Carolina's Offensive personnel perform against North Carolina State?

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) prepares to throw the football during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) prepares to throw the football during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Of all the ways the season finale could have played out for the North Carolina Tar Heels, Saturday's result was possibly the worst-case scenario. For one, there was no building block towards long-term confidence in the program. Secondly, it felt like a complete mismatch against a team - North Carolina State - that is not considered to be one of the most formidable units in the country.

North Carolina's defense was the most problematic feature, which will take too long to get into, but the offense was also lackluster. Some of the poor performance from the offense's perspective falls on the defense's plate, as it had to tailor its game plan to a pass-heavy scheme after falling behind significantly in the first half.

With all that being said, here is a closer look at how the offensive pieces performed for the Tar Heels on Saturday against North Carolina State.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Gio Lopez

Stat line: 11-of-16 for 118 yards and one touchdown

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) runs with the football during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Lopez was on his way to surpassing 200 passing yards for the sixth consecutive game, but an injury on the opening drive of the second half prevented the junior quarterback from expanding on a solid first-half performance.

For the most part, Lopez was decisive and quick in the pocket, connecting on several throws down the field in the first half. There were times he held onto the ball too long, which led to ill-timed sacks that derailed the Tar Heels' momentum when they were attempting to crawl back into the game late in the second quarter.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) and defensive end Isaiah Shirley (88) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

His touchdown throw was one of his best passes of the season, as he found Jordan Shipp in the back corner of the end zone for a 20-yard score.

It was not a performance worth writing home about, but Lopez was definitely not the reason North Carolina fell short on Saturday.

Grade: B+

Dec 5, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; A view of the field with the ACC logo in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jordan Shipp

Stat line: 8 receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

For the majority of the season, Shipp has been the lone bright spot in an otherwise despondent offensive unit that averaged less than 20 points per game in 2025. That continued to be the case in the season finale, as the sophomore receiver paced the Tar Heels in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns on Saturday.

Shipp's ability to create separation at every level of the field is impressive, showing how effective he can be, even with subpar quarterback play.

In 2026, Shipp could take a massive leap in his junior season with a potential upgrade at quarterback.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Grade: A

