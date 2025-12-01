Grading North Carolina's Offensive Performance in Wolfpack Loss
Of all the ways the season finale could have played out for the North Carolina Tar Heels, Saturday's result was possibly the worst-case scenario. For one, there was no building block towards long-term confidence in the program. Secondly, it felt like a complete mismatch against a team - North Carolina State - that is not considered to be one of the most formidable units in the country.
North Carolina's defense was the most problematic feature, which will take too long to get into, but the offense was also lackluster. Some of the poor performance from the offense's perspective falls on the defense's plate, as it had to tailor its game plan to a pass-heavy scheme after falling behind significantly in the first half.
With all that being said, here is a closer look at how the offensive pieces performed for the Tar Heels on Saturday against North Carolina State.
Gio Lopez
Stat line: 11-of-16 for 118 yards and one touchdown
Lopez was on his way to surpassing 200 passing yards for the sixth consecutive game, but an injury on the opening drive of the second half prevented the junior quarterback from expanding on a solid first-half performance.
For the most part, Lopez was decisive and quick in the pocket, connecting on several throws down the field in the first half. There were times he held onto the ball too long, which led to ill-timed sacks that derailed the Tar Heels' momentum when they were attempting to crawl back into the game late in the second quarter.
His touchdown throw was one of his best passes of the season, as he found Jordan Shipp in the back corner of the end zone for a 20-yard score.
It was not a performance worth writing home about, but Lopez was definitely not the reason North Carolina fell short on Saturday.
Grade: B+
Jordan Shipp
Stat line: 8 receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown
For the majority of the season, Shipp has been the lone bright spot in an otherwise despondent offensive unit that averaged less than 20 points per game in 2025. That continued to be the case in the season finale, as the sophomore receiver paced the Tar Heels in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns on Saturday.
Shipp's ability to create separation at every level of the field is impressive, showing how effective he can be, even with subpar quarterback play.
In 2026, Shipp could take a massive leap in his junior season with a potential upgrade at quarterback.
Grade: A
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!