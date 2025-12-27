Assessing Henri Veesaar's Season Heading into Conference Play

The North Carolina Tar Heels breezed through the non-conference portion of their schedule, compiling a 12-1 record in the first two months of the season. Additionally, the Tar Heels are entering conference play on a six-game winning streak, including victories over Kentucky and Georgetown.

Before the start of the season, several questions pertained to the state of the roster, with a handful of incoming transfers that were almost the entirety of the roster.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

One of those transfers was former Arizona center Henri Veesaar, who posted numbers last season, averaging 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 58.9 percent from the field. This production came in 19.9 minutes played per game.

All of these statistics have significantly improved in his inaugural season in Chapel Hill. With all that being said, here is a look at how the Arizona transfer has performed for the Tar Heels, as conference play starts next week against Florida State.

Grading Veesaar

2025 averages (through 13 games): 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 64.1 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from three-point range, and 66.7 percent from the free throw line

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Veesaar has been incredibly efficient this season , but the three-point shooting has turned into a lethal weapon in recent outings. In the last five games, the junior has connected on 11-of-19 from beyond the arc.

Following the win over East Carolina, Caleb Wilson and Seth Trimble each highlighted Veesaar's ability to convert opportunities from the perimeter.

"I'm telling you, he is knocking them down," Wilson said. "Honestly, he is shooting the ball well, and I am really happy for him. I feel like he is going to stretch the defense out, especially in ACC play."

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) backs down ETSU Buccaneers forward Cam Morris III (15) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"He definitely has," Trimble said when asked if Veesaar's three-point production has surprised him. "He was incredible from beyond the arc today [Monday]. I am sure he was our leading three-point shooter today. From the arc, he is shooting it great on the year, he is up near [50 percent]. That is incredible. So, he has definitely been very impressive."

Last season at Arizona, Veesaar shot 31.1 percent from three-point range, but his attempts from beyond the arc were far and few between. During this span - five games - Veesaar is averaging 3.4 three-point attempts per game.

North Carolina center Henri Veesaar | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

He will not continue to hit 60 percent, but even if Veesaar averages 40-45 percent from that range, the Tar Heels' offense will improve exponentially.

