What We Learned About North Carolina During the Non-Conference Schedule

After defeating the East Carolina Pirates on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels improved their record to 12-1 heading into conference play.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis spoke on the team's status heading into conference play.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"I'm happy but not satisfied," Davis said. "I feel like we've been through every scenario over the last two months and found ways to persevere. Another encouraging thing is that I don't think we're anywhere close to where we can be."

"We can be better defensively, better on the glass, more efficient offensively," Davis continued. "Even though we shot it well from three tonight, there's still room to grow. I'm excited about what this team can become in the future."

With all that being said, here is what we learned about the Tar Heels during the non-conference section of the schedule.

Best Frontcourt in the Country

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Prior to the start of the season, North Carolina was a complete unknown, with four transfers and an incoming five-star freshman. On paper, the Henri Veesaar-Caleb Wilson pairing possessed high potential, but as stated, no one knew how it would look.

Well, it is safe to say that those two have formed an elite frontcourt tandem. Wilson is averaging 19.6 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Veesaar is averaging 16.8 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 64.1 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.

North Carolina point guard Kyan Evans during the Tar Heels' 94-54 win over Central Arkansas on Nov. 3, 2025. Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Those two players have been the driving force of the Tar Heels' success, especially with Seth Trimble missing nine consecutive games due to a fractured forearm.

This is the Perfect Roster for Hubert Davis

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis on the sideline against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the Tar Heels have not been at full strength, with Trimble out for two months. The senior guard returned to the lineup this past Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Since coming back, Trimble has been monumental, averaging 14.5 points in the two games.

Nevertheless, North Carolina has lacked defensive pedigree the last few years, but that is not the case this season. The Tar Heels have assembled an elite defensive team, with the additions of Wilson, Veesaar, and Jarin Stevenson.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) shows emotion against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Additionally, North Carolina possesses the ability to switch on every ball screen, which makes it impossible for opposing teams to create advantages in cross matchups in the pick-and-roll game.

The Tar Heels have six players at 6-foot-5 or taller, which is evident when assessing how clogged the passing and driving lanes are.

