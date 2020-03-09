The Numbers Are In... Brooks and Anthony makes ACC Honors

Garrison Brooks has been the backbone for UNC this season. He's equally the reason the Heels stayed competitive in games and seen as a team that's on the bubble to win, so it was no surprise to see his name pop up more than once for ACC honors.

The All-ACC Team is determined by a 75-person selection panel consisting of the league's 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media. Today the ACC announced their awards and some of them were at no surprise. Garrison Brooks made the second team.

Selected by 15 head coaches and 60 media members, the All ACC teams were announced today, and for UNC, Garrison Brooks and Cole Anthony were front and center. Brooks, who is seventh in scoring (16.4), fourth in rebounding (8.7) and second in field goal percentage (.544), was named Second-Team All ACC and was named most improved players for the 2019-2020 season; Brooks doubled his point average in one season.

"Garrison had the work ethic and a toughness and just needed to get confidence and needed to learn that he could play effectively inside; that he could do the things that we ask him to do." Coach Williams said, "And so it's been more of a confidence thing with him and more of realizing how good he can be, a little bit of that."

Cole Anthony joined his teammate, making All ACC Third-Team and All ACC Freshmen Team. Anthony is averaging 21.1 points and 4.6 assists in the ten games since he returned from a right knee injury that sidelined him for 11 games. One would think that if Cole Anthony were available to play sans injury, his placement would be a different story.

Below you can check out the ACC Team standings; some shouldn't be a surprise.

2020 All-ACC Men's Basketball Team

First Team

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 367

Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 359

John Mooney, Notre Dame, 351

Tre Jones, Duke, 348

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 305

Second Team

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 234

Devin Vassell, Florida State, 212

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 209

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 200

Markell Johnson, NC State, 101

Third Team

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 98

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 87

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 79

Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 69

Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest, 63

Honorable Mention

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 58

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 48

Brandon Childress, Wake Forest 44

Chris Lykes, Miami, 32

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 22

Braxton Key, Virginia, 16

Dwayne Sutton, Louisville 15

Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 11

ACC Player of the Year

Tre Jones, Duke, 34

Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 17

John Mooney, Notre Dame, 11

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 7

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 4

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia 2

Rookie of the Year

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 70

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 2

Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 2

Patrick Williams, Florida State, 1

All-Defensive Team

Tre Jones, Duke, 64

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 55

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 55

James Banks III, Georgia Tech, 34

Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 30

All-Freshman Team

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 75

Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 55

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 54

Cassius Stanley, Duke, 36

Patrick Williams, Florida State, 29

Coach of the Year

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 62

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 12

Chris Mack, Louisville, 1

Defensive Player of the Year

Tre Jones, Duke, 45

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 18

Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 8

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 3

Manny Bates, NC State, 1

Most Improved Player

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 17

Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest, 16

Devin Vassell, Florida State, 16

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 10

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 6

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 6

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 2

DJ Funderburk, NC State, 1

Jay Huff, Virginia, 1

6th Man of the Year

Patrick Williams, Florida State, 35

Malik Williams, Louisville, 28

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 9

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 3