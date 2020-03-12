Update from the ACC Tournament regarding the remainder of the tournament:

Earlier in the day, ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced that the ACC Tournament would continue despite the NBA suspending their season in light of Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus. Soon after it was confirmed his teammate, Donvoan Mitchell, tested positive as well.

During his press conference, Swofford spoke to an uncharted territory,

“As much as we love this sport and all college sports, this will sober you up. Because the most important thing now is the well-being of our citizens."

Just hours later as Florida State and Clemson took the court for warm-ups, officials told them of the cancellation of the game and tournament.

Swofford addressed the teams and media, formally giving a statement of the cancellation and awarding FSU conference champions.