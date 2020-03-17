ACC Coaches Team Up Together to Spread Awareness of COVID-19

Local ACC coaches are assisting the government in making sure the state of NC adhere to the rules put in place concerning COVID-19. Governor Roy Cooper tapped UNC's Roy Williams, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and NCSU's Kevin Keatts for a PSA on the guidelines of social distancing and healthier alternatives if you have to interact.

"This is a difficult time for our state and it goes beyond just the game of basketball and the teams we love. As you know, we are all changing our ways of life to help contain and limit the spread of the new Coronavirus. Our state and local officials have come up with a game-plan to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible and we all need to listen to them and take this very seriously. Here are somethings you can do on your own to stay healthy, protect our neighbors who maybe at a higher risk, and limit the spread of COVID-19: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time, avoid touching your face (I know that can be difficult but if you practice hard, you can do it), if you're sick, stay home, and even if you're healthy, limit your contact with other people for the time being, there's a lot of bad information out there so make sure you're getting you're information from a trusted source, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus to get the most update information on this pandemic. We live in a strong and resilient state and we can beat this but we all need to play together on the same team right now. Thank you.