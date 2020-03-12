AllTarHeels
Update: ACC has Suspended All Athletic Activity

Quierra Luck

Seems like league officials are following suit of Duke University, and suspending all athletic activity. 

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice. The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19."

ES7sRG3WkAEtV0B

Duke University was the first member of the ACC to lead the way in ensuring personnel and student athletes healthy safety comes first. 

