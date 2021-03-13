BasketballFootballOther SportsSI.com
ACC Tournament Live Blog: Florida State vs. UNC

Tar Heels, Seminoles meet in rubber game with spot in ACC championship at stake
For a change of pace, Florida State will actually play in an ACC Tournament game on Friday night … we think.

The Seminoles were crowned the ACC Champions last year without playing a game in the tourney after the even was called off prior to the quarterfinal round … and after North Carolina had already logged two games.

This year, the Tar Heels have again already gotten in two games, while FSU has been riding the bye train.

The Noles earned a double bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals, just like last year, on the strength of its second-place finish in the regular season. The Seminoles then picked up another bye when quarterfinal opponent Duke had a positive COVID test on the team and had to drop out.

So the Noles and Heels will tip off for a spot in the championship game on Friday night at 8:30. The tip time has been moved up since the other scheduled semifinal was cancelled due to another COVID issue—this one on Virginia’s team. That gave Georgia Tech a pass to the final to face the winner of Carolina-FSU.

The Tar Heels and Seminoles have met twice already this year, splitting the two games. The Tar Heels lost in Tallahassee, 82-75 in January, as the Noles hit 8-of-16 from three.

In the late February rematch in Chapel Hill, FSU appeared well on its way to a blowout, building a 16-point lead against the turnover-prone Heels. Carolina rallied, however, and ended up winning a 78-70 comeback win.

The Seminoles haven’t played since Saturday and will be well-rested, while Carolina will be playing for the third time in three days. On Thursday, the Heels had a dogfight against Virginia Tech, gutting out a comeback victory. 

Black, Love, Walton, Bacot, Brooks are your starters. 

Your officials: Roger Ayers, Bert Smith, Clarence Armstrong

Tired legs? Rust? Each team seems to have something. They've combined to shoot 2-of-15. At the under 16, UNC leads 4-2.

FSU seems to have an extra guy or two in on defense. Hands on every pass, defender in every face. 

FSU on a 7-0 run. Everything, including free throws, is short for UNC right now. Could be seeing the effects of fatigue. At the under 12, it's 12-6 FSU. 

