UNC Faces These Three BYU Stars in Must-Watch Exhibition Game
North Carolina will have a Top 25 matchup against BYU that will not count toward the win-loss column, but it will help prepare the Tar Heels for the upcoming season.
North Carolina, which is currently ranked No. 25 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, will take on a BYU team ranked No. 8. BYU is coming off a season that saw it reach the Sweet 16, and the Cougars have a chance to be even stronger than they were a year ago.
To get a better idea of who the Cougars are, here are some players to watch out for on BYU
Forward AJ Dybantsa, Fr. (6-9, 215)
AJ Dybantsa is BYU's most publicized player, and for good reason. The freshman phenom was the No. 1 recruit in the country, a McDonald’s All-American, and is considered by many to be the potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
A three-time FIBA gold medalist, he helped lead the United States to a gold medal at the 2025 FIBA Under-19 World Cup, averaging 14.3 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and 84 percent from the free-throw line.
During the Nike EYBL circuit last summer, Dybantsa led the Oakland Soldiers to the 2024 Peach Jam title game, averaging 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game.
Guard/Forward Richie Saunders, Sr. (6-5, 200)
Saunders is coming off a 2024-25 season in which he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and was named the Big 12's Most Improved Player of the Year.
Saunders averaged 16.5 points per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc.
According to KenPom, Saunders was one of the Big 12’s top scorers in conference play, leading the league in three-point percentage (45.1 percent) and true shooting percentage (66.5 percent). He also ranked third in offensive rating (127.8) and effective field goal percentage (63.3 percent).
Point Guard Robert Wright III, Soph. (6-1, 195)
Wright was arguably the Cougars’ biggest transfer portal addition, ranking No. 8 nationally in the portal this offseason according to 247Sports. He was named to the All-Big 12 All-Freshman team last season after averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three-point range.
