Watch: UNC's Championship and Classic Games to Air on ACCN

Quierra Luck

If you're still stuck in quarantine and finished binging 'Ozark,' 'Money Heist' and 'Outer Banks' (Are they still offering that ferry ride from Chapel Hill?), the ACCN has put together the best of the ACC. From original programming, All ACC: Coaches In Quarantine and a special edition of Nothing But Net, the network has also compiled some of the best match-ups ACC teams have faced. From softball to men's basketball, there's something for every sports lover in your family. 

Here's the schedule along with their released description, 

ACC Network’s (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, May lineup continues with a multitude of programming featuring a variety of sports and classic games. Highlighting the week is an ACCN original All ACC: Coaches In Quarantine and a special edition of Nothing But Net.

Nothing But Net Featured

ACCN will air a special episode of its signature basketball program – Nothing But Net Featured on Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. The hour-long episode will include a unique profile on Florida State men’s basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton, as well as segments on Syracuse’s Tiana Mangakahia, Duke’s Tre Jones, Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw and Niele Ivey, Louisville, Miami and NC State women’s basketball, and North Carolina men’s basketball.

Here is UNC's televised schedule:

Saturday, May 9

9 a.m. CFB: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Nov. 21, 2015)

10 p.m. CFB: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Nov. 21, 2015)

Sunday, May 10 - ACC Championship Sundays

12 a.m. MBB: North Carolina vs UMass (1993 Preseason NIT Semifinal)

2 a.m. MBB: Georgia Tech vs North Carolina (2004 ACC Tournament Quarterfinal)

4 a.m. MBB: Boston College vs North Carolina (2006 ACC Tournament Semifinal)

6 a.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Virginia Tech (2008 ACC Tournament Semifinal)

12 p.m. MBB: North Carolina vs UMass (1993 Preseason NIT Semifinal)

2 p.m. MBB: Georgia Tech vs North Carolina (2004 ACC Tournament Quarterfinal)

4 p.m. MBB: Boston College vs North Carolina (2006 ACC Tournament Semifinal)

6 p.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Virginia Tech (2008 ACC Tournament Semifinal)

10 p.m. SB: North Carolina vs Florida State (2019 ACC Softball Championship)

Monday, May 11 - National Championship Mondays

4 a.m. SB: North Carolina vs Florida State (2019 ACC Softball Championship)

Thursday, May 14

10 a.m. MSOC: Notre Dame and North Carolina (Sept. 20, 2019)

10 p.m. MSOC: Notre Dame and North Carolina (Sept. 20, 2019)

