UNC Basketball Announces Addition of Sharpshooting Transfer
Former Belmont star Cade Tyson is officially a Tar Heel. The UNC basketball program's official social media accounts revealed on Thursday afternoon that the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward has put his commitment in ink.
Following roughly five weeks in the transfer portal, Tyson announced his commitment to UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff in late April. The 20-year-old North Carolina native, thus far the Tar Heels' lone portal prize this year, is now set to arrive in Chapel Hill next week to begin workouts and prepare for summer classes.
Tyson, the younger brother of a former All-ACC First Team selection in recent Clemson sensation Hunter Tyson, will bring two years of college basketball experience and two years of eligibility remaining.
As a freshman at Belmont, he became the Missouri Valley Conference Rookie of the Year by averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.7 percent beyond the arc. And Tyson took his production and efficiency to another level as a sophomore this past season, averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 boards while draining 46.5 percent of his 3-point attempts and 85.5 percent at the charity stripe.
Meanwhile, with three open scholarships still available for a 2024-25 UNC basketball roster that is pretty well stacked in terms of guards and wings, Davis & Co. appear in need of significant frontcourt help to replace outbound bruiser Harrison Ingram and center Armando Bacot.
However, the Tar Heels continue coming up empty in their pursuits of talented big men in the transfer portal.
