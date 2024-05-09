UNC Basketball Announces Addition of Sharpshooting Transfer

Belmont transfer Cade Tyson will be highly sought-after. The 20-year-old, 6'7" wing averaged 16.2 PPG on an NCAA second-best 46.5% from three-point range (5.5 3PA). Excels in screening actions, out of DHOs, and is an intuitive cutter. Brother of Denver Nuggets wing Hunter Tyson. pic.twitter.com/83essXd9oB