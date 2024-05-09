UNC Basketball Linked to Big Transfer With Potentially High Price Tag
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew are one to watch in the battle for former four-year Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander and others noted this week. Arkansas, Kansas State, and Louisville are other potential landing spots for the 6-foot-10, 230-pound California native, per Norlander.
And that's not to mention the professional ranks. After all, a week before entering the transfer portal late on April 30, Hawkins declared for the NBA Draft. Plus, he's among the 78 invitees for next week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
The 22-year-old, who earned All-Big Ten honors this past season while averaging 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, has until May 29 to withdraw his name as an early draft entrant and retain his extra year of college eligibility.
"He will command a very, very high NIL price," Norlander explained. "And he really does want to go the NBA route. But I'd say the buzz on Hawkins at this stage is more likely than not that he would return to college, although no sure thing."
With three open scholarships remaining for next season, UNC basketball is on the lookout for frontcourt help following the departures of full-time starters Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot in the post. Thus far, Hubert Davis and his staff haven't had any luck convincing big men in this year's transfer portal to bring their talents to Chapel Hill.
Perhaps their luck changes with Coleman Hawkins.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.