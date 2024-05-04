Inbound UNC Basketball Player Heading to Chapel Hill Ahead of Schedule
At least for the moment, Cade Tyson is the lone portal pickup for UNC basketball head coach Hubert and his crew this offseason. But it looks as though the former two-year Belmont forward from Monroe, N.C., is eager to begin his journey in Chapel Hill, as he and the Tar Heels are wasting no time in getting better acquainted.
Tyson, younger brother of recent Clemson sensation and current Denver Nuggets rookie forward Hunter Tyson, told Rivals' Tar Heel Illustrated this week that he plans to touch down at his new stomping grounds on May 15 to start working out at UNC and preparing for summer classes.
After arriving at Belmont as an unrated recruit and nonexistent on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, Cade Tyson thrived to the tune of Missouri Valley Conference Rookie of the Year honors. And the 6-foot-7, 205-pound sharpshooter followed up that impressive debut campaign with a few eye-popping stats this past season as a sophomore: 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, shooting 46.5 percent from three and 85.5 percent at the foul line.
The 20-year-old Tyson, a potential starter for the Tar Heels come November, has two years of eligibility remaining.
He's one of 10 scholarship players currently on tap for the 2024-25 UNC basketball roster. There appears to be at least a decent chance, though, that former four-year Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi will join the star-studded bunch when he announces a winner in his recruitment on Sunday.
