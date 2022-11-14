AP Poll: UNC Men's remains No. 1, Women's down one spot

After an eventful opening week in college basketball, the first regular season AP polls are in.

On the men's side, the No. 1 Tar Heels remain at the top after starting the season 2-0. The women's team, also undefeated, dropped one spot to No. 13.

The national title runner ups returned four starters from the 2021-22 season, and opened the new year with two closer-than-expected wins against UNC-Wilmington and College of Charleston.

Although it played like the No. 1 team at times in both contests, UNC showed struggles offensively, including minimal ball movement and low success from three.

The Tar Heels are shooting 23 percent from beyond the arc, making only seven of their 30 attempts. On the bright side, they've played with exceptional effort on the defensive end for the most part, the freshmen, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel, have shown promise, and Armando Bacot is seeming to justify his honor of preseason ACC player of the year by averaging a 22 point and 15 rebound double-double.

The women's team is off to a hot start as well, winning both of its opening games by a combined 59 points.

The Tar Heels dismantled a highly experienced and well-coached Jackson State team and dominated TCU. In both games, the guards have poured in significant offensive production, with three averaging double figures and Kennedy Todd-Williams recording a 20-point performance against JSU.

They've also been stout on the defensive end, snagging 26 steals and 11 blocks.

The way UNC has played, one wouldn't expect it to drop in the recent AP poll. However, women's basketball is highly competitive this year, and the Tar Heels will have to show more against better competition to stand out from the rest.

The women's team will play a third straight home game against South Carolina State on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The men's team will also be in Chapel Hill for its next match up, hosting Gardner-Webb on Tuesday at 8 p.m.