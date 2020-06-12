AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Armando Bacot, 'College basketball is a rude awakening'

Quierra Luck

Armando Bacot's freshman year may not have resulted in esteemed accolades, but it could've possibly awakened the dominant center fans saw glimpses of throughout the season.

With COVID-19 forcing teammates and coaches to practice social distancing, the Heels have had ample time to reflect and detail their faults of the past season to prevent repeat failures. Bacot averaged 9.6 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 45.9% from the floor. His biggest game came against Oregon, where the Virginia native shot 78% and was 9-10 from the field resulting in 23 points.

"College basketball is a rude awakening," he said to GoHeels. "At first, you laugh when the older guys tell you about how to take care of yourself and use your time. But now I know that it is important to go to sleep earlier, to get in the gym earlier rather than later to be prepared for practice, and to be more locked in. I want to have more attention to detail this season."

But this off-season hasn't been like the others - it's been a pandemic within a pandemic. On top of fighting COVID-19, a civil rights movement started after the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former and current players have been using their platforms to promote equality and dismantle institutionalized racism, and with the support of coaches, Bacot and his teammates recognizing being influential voices in the North Carolina community.

"It was a good meeting because everyone spoke," Bacot said. "Some of the players even challenged other players to use their platform more. We don't want to hide from it. We have a voice in the North Carolina community. Coach Williams and the other coaches made it clear they fully support us using that voice."

This break from the world has resulted in change like never before; from protests, staying healthy, and appreciating life, the lessons learned in three months will forever change how we perceive life and each other. And hopefully, it's for the better. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruit Review: Kamarro Edmonds

Kamarro Edmonds is the lone running back commit so far for the Tar Heels, but he is one that can do it all. Read the scouting report on another 2021 UNC commit.

Jonah Lossiah

Michael Jordan, 'We’ve Got To Be Better As A Society Regarding Race'

In an interview with the Charlotte Observer, Michael Jordan shared his often reserved opinion and why he was moved to donate.

Quierra Luck

UNC and Duke Athletic Directors Voice Concerns Over NIL

With so many varied opinions, how difficult will this transition be for college athletics?

Quierra Luck

Aaron Sabato Selected 27th Overall in 2020 MLB Draft

UNC First Baseman Aaron Sabato was selected 27th overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 2020 MLB Draft

isaacschade

Coming up next!

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan Snatches 400 Pound Marlin Off Carolina Coast

Tuesday afternoon, the six-time NBA champion hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Quierra Luck

UNC Football and Davis Family need your help

Quierra Luck

UNC Needs More Wing Scoring in 2020

The Tar Heels are losing their best scorer at an already suffering position. Who will step up as North Carolina looks to have a bounce-back year?

Jonah Lossiah

Anthony Harris Expected to be Ready for Start of Season

Roy Williams announced that redshirt freshman Anthony Harris should be ready for the start of the 2020-21 basketball season. Here's what that means for Carolina.

isaacschade

UNC Football Mourns the Passing of Tommy Davis

Last week, former UNC football standout Tommy Davis was killed in a motorcycle accident.

Quierra Luck