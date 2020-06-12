Armando Bacot, 'College basketball is a rude awakening'

Armando Bacot's freshman year may not have resulted in esteemed accolades, but it could've possibly awakened the dominant center fans saw glimpses of throughout the season.

With COVID-19 forcing teammates and coaches to practice social distancing, the Heels have had ample time to reflect and detail their faults of the past season to prevent repeat failures. Bacot averaged 9.6 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 45.9% from the floor. His biggest game came against Oregon, where the Virginia native shot 78% and was 9-10 from the field resulting in 23 points.

"College basketball is a rude awakening," he said to GoHeels. "At first, you laugh when the older guys tell you about how to take care of yourself and use your time. But now I know that it is important to go to sleep earlier, to get in the gym earlier rather than later to be prepared for practice, and to be more locked in. I want to have more attention to detail this season."

But this off-season hasn't been like the others - it's been a pandemic within a pandemic. On top of fighting COVID-19, a civil rights movement started after the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former and current players have been using their platforms to promote equality and dismantle institutionalized racism, and with the support of coaches, Bacot and his teammates recognizing being influential voices in the North Carolina community.

"It was a good meeting because everyone spoke," Bacot said. "Some of the players even challenged other players to use their platform more. We don't want to hide from it. We have a voice in the North Carolina community. Coach Williams and the other coaches made it clear they fully support us using that voice."

This break from the world has resulted in change like never before; from protests, staying healthy, and appreciating life, the lessons learned in three months will forever change how we perceive life and each other. And hopefully, it's for the better.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck