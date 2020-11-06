Armando Bacot, Walker Kessler Named to Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award Watch List
Shawn Krest
UNC placed two players on the watch list for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced.
For the second straight year, sophomore Armando Bacot was named to the list. He’s joined by freshman Walker Kessler. UNC is the only team with two players on the Center of the Year watch list. No Tar Heel has won in the seven-year history of the award.
Kessler is one of four freshmen nationally named to the Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list. The selection of Kessler and Bacot gives UNC three total players over the Hall of Fame's five positional watch lists – joining Garrison Brooks (Karl Malone Award). Only three other teams have more.
In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award will be narrowed down to just 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Naismith Men's Starting Five.
Matt Haarms – BYU
Mark Williams – Duke
Kofi Cockburn – Illinois
Luka Garza – Iowa
Olivier Sarr – Kentucky
Ahsan Asadullah – Lipscomb
Cameron Krutwig – Loyola Chicago
Mousa Cisse – Memphis
Liam Robbins – Minnesota
Armando Bacot – North Carolina
Walker Kessler – North Carolina
Trevion Williams – Purdue
Grant Golden – Richmond
Evan Mobley – USC
Neemias Queta – Utah State
Jay Huff – Virginia
Derek Culver – West Virginia
Charles Bassey – Western Kentucky
Micah Potter – Wisconsin
Loudon Love – Wright State