Caleb Love Approached by G-League; Confirms Commitment to UNC

With the G-League re-vamping their incentives, should there be new rules put in place concerning who or when they can approach recruits? From the looks of the recent contact with UNC commit, Caleb Love, there has to be.

According to Dennis Love, the father of Caleb, a representative of the G-League, recently reached out to the Love family concerning him forgoing his college eligibility and heading straight for the Pros. Speaking with Inside Carolina, Love expressed his son's commitment to UNC and Roy Williams,

"Yes, a representative for the G-League reached out to us," Love said. "But we're committed to the college path, and Caleb is very excited to start his career at North Carolina.

"He's really excited to get to Chapel Hill and play for Roy Williams as well as experience the Carolina family culture."

And to reiterate his father's message, Love tweeted,

By definition, tampering is the practice, often illegal, of professional sports teams negotiating with athletes of other organizations. What a G-League representative did to Love is precisely what goes against the integrity of the NBA. Once a kid commits to a university, they should be off-limits to any poaching; offering money to an already committed kid can impact more than just one family; a qualified athlete just missed on a scholarship, and a coach is out of a player.

The NBA is going to have to implement a guideline for recruiting high school athletes; A gesture that is going to have to go through many hands before it becomes concrete. But with the NCAA voting on compensation guidelines for student-athletes, the G-League will return to exactly what it's meant to be, a development league.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below! We'd love to interact with you!