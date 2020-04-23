AllTarHeels
What does Carolina's Line-Up Look like Next Season? David Noel Shares His Starting Five

Quierra Luck

'The Player and the Fan' podcast was created to be an open and transparent conversation between two friends, David Noel III and Quierra Luck. The podcast explores the ins and outs of collegiate and professional sports with Noel being the 'player' and Luck asking questions from a 'fan' perspective.

In this episode of 'The Player and The Fan,' Noel and Luck explore the hot topics of sports, specifically with Jalen Green; has his decision changed the trajectory of high school students? Green skipping college could change the landscape for 'elite' players and their choice to attend college over going pro.

One thing that Noel points out is that while Green received a crazy deal, it won't look like this for every 'elite' player. No one has a clear definition of what an 'elite' player is; its a choice by the NBA. A decision that could change like the weather

Over the next few years, will we see a decline of 'elite' players in the NCAA? 

Noel and Luck also dive into Carolina Basketball news, Cole Anthony's decision to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft, Brandon Huffman transferring, and a star-studded freshman class. One thing the two couldn't agree on was the winning line-up for next year; sorry, there are two people they agreed on, Leaky Black and Garrison Brooks will be starting.

Take a listen and choose a side!

*We attempted a new way to record due to social distancing; we apologize for any raised noise levels. They will be corrected in the next episode.

