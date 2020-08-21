Michael Jordan and the Hornets Get 3rd Pick in the NBA Lottery

The NBA lottery took place tonight, and if you're a Hornets fan, you held your breath. For the first time since 1992, the Hornets are in a top four position; they will be selecting third in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Since Michael Jordan took over as majority owner for the Hornets in 2010, rebuilding has been taking longer than expected, but a winning franchise does not happen overnight. Since the departure of Kemba Walker in 2019, the Hornets have been looking for intensity and fire to return to Charlotte, and seemingly they've seen a spark in Devontae Graham.

The Kansas guard was drafted 34th in the 2nd round of the 2018 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks. Graham was later traded to the Hornets for two seconds round picks. In his first two years, Graham has been averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. In December 2019, Graham broke a Hornets record recording ten 3s against the Golden State Warriors.

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on October 16th. The top five prospects are LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, Obi Toppin, and Onyeka Okongwu; experts have Ball chosen at number three for the Hornets.

2020 NBA Draft Lottery

1. Minnesota

2. Golden State

3. Charlotte

4. Chicago

5. Cleveland

6. Atlanta

7. Detroit

8. New York

9. Washington

10. Phoenix

11. San Antonio

12. Sacramento

13. New Orleans

14. Boston from Memphis

Graham represented the Hornets tonight during the Lottery announcement.

