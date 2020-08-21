SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Michael Jordan and the Hornets Get 3rd Pick in the NBA Lottery

Quierra Luck

The NBA lottery took place tonight, and if you're a Hornets fan, you held your breath. For the first time since 1992, the Hornets are in a top four position; they will be selecting third in the 2020 NBA Draft. 

Since Michael Jordan took over as majority owner for the Hornets in 2010, rebuilding has been taking longer than expected, but a winning franchise does not happen overnight. Since the departure of Kemba Walker in 2019, the Hornets have been looking for intensity and fire to return to Charlotte, and seemingly they've seen a spark in Devontae Graham.

The Kansas guard was drafted 34th in the 2nd round of the 2018 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks. Graham was later traded to the Hornets for two seconds round picks. In his first two years, Graham has been averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. In December 2019, Graham broke a Hornets record recording ten 3s against the Golden State Warriors. 

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on October 16th. The top five prospects are LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, Obi Toppin, and Onyeka Okongwu; experts have Ball chosen at number three for the Hornets. 

2020 NBA Draft Lottery

1. Minnesota
2. Golden State
3. Charlotte
4. Chicago
5. Cleveland
6. Atlanta
7. Detroit
8. New York
9. Washington
10. Phoenix
11. San Antonio
12. Sacramento
13. New Orleans
14. Boston from Memphis

Graham represented the Hornets tonight during the Lottery announcement. 

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Release Statement in Preparation for 2020-21 Basketball Season

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt released a statement concerning winter athletics.

Quierra Luck

Rasheed Wallace, "Carolina vs Duke is the Greatest Rivalry; Stack and I Never lost to Duke"

The two years Rasheed Wallace spent in Chapel Hill were explosive, intense and going undefeated against Duke.

Quierra Luck

by

Jafar.cooper

Three UNC Football Players Named to 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

After receiving honors on multiple watch lists, Michael Carter, Dazz Newsome, and Chazz Surratt are looking to top strong junior years.

Quierra Luck

UNC Athletics Temporarily Suspends Athletic Activities

In a shocking twist, North Carolina announces suspension of athletic activities until tomorrow at 5 pm.

Quierra Luck

UNC Alum NBA Update (8/19/20)

The six Tar Heel alum in the NBA Playoffs are a combined 1-5 after each team's first game.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Is Garrison Brooks the Next Brice Johnson?

Brice Johnson had one of the best senior seasons in Carolina history in 2015-16. Can Garrison Brooks repeat that history this year?

isaacschade

by

LOGICMASTER

Season Preview: Boston College

On to week three of the season preview. We see the Tar Heels take on their second ACC opponent.

Jonah Lossiah

Four-Star SDE Jahvaree Ritzie to Enroll Early at North Carolina

With NCHSAA announcing the postponement of fall athletics, high school seniors are deciding to forgo their senior year and head to college early.

Quierra Luck

by

Jonah Lossiah

Carolina Connection: The Narratives Surrounding College Athletes

This week the duo dives into some of the narratives surrounding the return of college football.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

UNC Athletics Release Statement Regarding Continued Athletics in the Fall

UNC athletics released a statement regarding their position in continued pursuance of fall sports due to the cancellation of in-person classes.

Quierra Luck