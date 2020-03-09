Coby White Moves Up! Bulls Plan to Start Him First Time This Season

The only 2019 lottery pick, no. 7 to be exact, to NOT start an NBA game... Something much be in the water for Chicago because the way Coby has been playing, you'd be crazy not to.

To say the he's been ballin is an. understatement. These are his numbers the last few games,

2/22: 33pts

2/23: 33pts

2/25: 35pts

2/29: 22pts

3/2: 19pts

3/4: 26pts

3/6: 26pts

3/8: 21pts

All of this averaging 33.7 minutes per game. Fans of UNC and Chicago alike have been wondering why head coach, Jim Boylen, wouldn't start the young star but he consistently told reporters "he enjoyed the energy White brought to the second group" and wanted him to "mature" first before starting. With playoffs seemingly out of sight for the Bulls, looks like Boylen will give White a jump on next season and see if he can handle the pressure.

White and the Bulls take on Cleveland tomorrow night at 8pm.