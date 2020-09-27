SI.com
Four-Star SG D'Marco Dunn Announces Commitment Date

Quierra Luck

Four-star shooting guard D'Marco Dunn has finally set the date. On September 30th, he will be verbally committing to a college basketball program. 

Two weeks prior, Dunn received a new crystal ball prediction. 247Sports Travis Branham officially gave the nod to Carolina basketball.

Branham has a 98% accuracy rate.

In addition to UNC, Dunn is also predicted to choose the dark horse contender, Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt basketball is coached by Tar Heel alum, Jerry Stackhouse.

His interest in North Carolina is Roy Williams ability to get his players to the next level and the high pace of Williams' offense.

"The way they (North Carolina) play and how they get players to the league intrigues me the most about the school. Also, the pace; how they get up and down the court."

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard, whom currently classified in the class of 2021, featured Georgia, Arizona, Texas, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Louisville, and North Carolina as his final top seven.

In an exclusive interview with Jamie Shaw, Dunn describes what makes his game special and a unique recruit for college coaches.

"I describe my game as smooth. In terms of my comparison, you can say Damion Lillard just in terms of how I shoot the ball; I think I shoot the ball very well. Some people say Ray Allen with how I spot up and use my legs. Just trying to take stuff from everybody."

The North Carolina transplant, originally from Tucson, Arizona, has taken North Carolina basketball by storm. Dunn is currently ranked the No. 78 overall prospect for the class of 2021, No. 16 as a shooting guard and No. 3 in North Carolina.

joining Westover High School for his junior year, Dunn has averaged 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and two assists per game.

