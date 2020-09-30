SI.com
Shooting Guard D'Marco Dunn Verbally Commits to North Carolina

Quierra Luck

Four-star shooting guard D'Marco Dunn announced Wednesday afternoon his verbal commitment to North Carolina.

His announcement was decorated in thanks to the multiple schools offering the NC transplant.

In addition to UNC, Dunn was also predicted to choose the dark horse contender, Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt basketball is coached by Tar Heel alum, Jerry Stackhouse.

His interest in North Carolina is Roy Williams' ability to get his players to the next level and the high pace of Williams' offense. In a blog on SI All-American, Dunn expressed his reasoning for choosing UNC.

"Coach (Roy) Williams kept in close contact with me and laid out for me how I would project in his system. They want me to come in and shoot and score. When you look at it, shooters excel in their system."

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard, currently classified in 2021, featured Georgia, Arizona, Texas, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Louisville, and North Carolina as his final top seven.

Originally from Tucson, Arizona, Dunn has taken North Carolina basketball by storm. Dunn is currently ranked the No. 78 overall prospect for 2021, No. 16, as a shooting guard and No. 3 in North Carolina.

Joining Westover High School for his junior year, Dunn has averaged 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and two assists per game.

In an exclusive interview with Jamie Shaw, Dunn describes what makes his game special and a unique recruit for college coaches.

"I describe my game as smooth. In terms of my comparison, you can say Damion Lillard just in terms of how I shoot the ball; I think I shoot the ball very well. Some people say Ray Allen with how I spot up and use my legs. Just trying to take stuff from everybody."

Dunn will be the second to join Williams's committed class of 2021 and the second in-state to commit to the program. Earlier this year, Kinston's four-star guard, Dontrez Styles, announced his verbal commitment.  North Carolina has extended offers to five-star prospects such as Patrick Baldwin, Chet Holmgren, Trevor Keels, and Hunter Sallis. 

