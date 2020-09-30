The D'Marco Dunn Blog: This is Why I Committed to North Carolina...
D'Marco Dunn
Westover (Fayetteville, N.C.) shooting guard D’Marco Dunn ended his recruitment Wednesday picking North Carolina over Arizona, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Texas, Louisville and Clemson. Dunn went in-depth about the reasons behind his decision in an exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated.
What’s going on world, it’s D’Marco Dunn and I am officially committed to North Carolina!
It feels great to be a part of the Tar Heel family; I think the biggest thing that stood out about North Carolina was the style of play.
Coach (Roy) Williams kept in close contact with me and laid out for me how I would project in his system. I did a lot of my own research too. They want me to come in and shoot and score and when you look at it, shooters excel in their system.
I think the first time I knew that I was going to North Carolina was the middle of last week. I gathered all the information on all the schools and when I laid it out, I didn’t see a better fit than North Carolina, so I went ahead and gave the coaches a call.
I had other schools that wouldn’t have as much firepower there when I get there, but I love competition and, like I said, I knew it was the best fit for me. Coach Williams’ style is perfect for my game and I just feel like it’s the best place for me to become a better player all around.
Deciding in the pandemic was definitely different.
I’m happy to say that I was able to visit there; I know a lot of guys aren’t able to see the schools they’re committing to.
Now that I’m committed, I want to bring more talented players with us in my class. I know that we’re going hard on Hunter Sallis and Skyy Clark and those are two talented guys that I would love to play with.
I’ll definitely do what I can to help get them to Chapel Hill too.
I want to come in and win a national championship, so I want to play with the best players.
I’ve gotta say that I’m relieved that my decision is out of the way; I was spending multiple hours on the phone with coaches just chopping it up, so that takes a toll after a while. Now I can focus on me and my school.
OK, guys I appreciate you guys tuning in to my commitment blog. Stay tuned for the future and go Tar Heels!
