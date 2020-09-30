SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

The D'Marco Dunn Blog: This is Why I Committed to North Carolina...

D'Marco Dunn

Westover (Fayetteville, N.C.) shooting guard D’Marco Dunn ended his recruitment Wednesday picking North Carolina over Arizona, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Texas, Louisville and Clemson. Dunn went in-depth about the reasons behind his decision in an exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated.

What’s going on world, it’s D’Marco Dunn and I am officially committed to North Carolina!

It feels great to be a part of the Tar Heel family; I think the biggest thing that stood out about North Carolina was the style of play.

RELATED: Jordan Nesbitt set to decide on Thursday

Coach (Roy) Williams kept in close contact with me and laid out for me how I would project in his system. I did a lot of my own research too. They want me to come in and shoot and score and when you look at it, shooters excel in their system.

I think the first time I knew that I was going to North Carolina was the middle of last week. I gathered all the information on all the schools and when I laid it out, I didn’t see a better fit than North Carolina, so I went ahead and gave the coaches a call.

I had other schools that wouldn’t have as much firepower there when I get there, but I love competition and, like I said, I knew it was the best fit for me. Coach Williams’ style is perfect for my game and I just feel like it’s the best place for me to become a better player all around.

RELATED: Hardwood Stockrisers Vol. I

Deciding in the pandemic was definitely different.

I’m happy to say that I was able to visit there; I know a lot of guys aren’t able to see the schools they’re committing to.

Now that I’m committed, I want to bring more talented players with us in my class. I know that we’re going hard on Hunter Sallis and Skyy Clark and those are two talented guys that I would love to play with.

I’ll definitely do what I can to help get them to Chapel Hill too.

I want to come in and win a national championship, so I want to play with the best players.

RELATED: Hardwood Pandemic Stockrisers Vol. II

I’ve gotta say that I’m relieved that my decision is out of the way; I was spending multiple hours on the phone with coaches just chopping it up, so that takes a toll after a while. Now I can focus on me and my school.

OK, guys I appreciate you guys tuning in to my commitment blog. Stay tuned for the future and go Tar Heels!

Don’t forget to follow D’Marco Dunn:

Twitter: @dmarcodunn

Instagram: dmarcodunn

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI99 Injury Report: Top Prospects Return to Action After Missing 2019

High School football across America is just about back in full swing and some of the nation's top prospects, SI99 members, are back in action after injuries extended their long layoff.

SI All-American

by

MattySolo

SIAA Freak of the Week: Josh Hough

SI All-American continues its latest feature, Freak of the Week, highlighting the top high school football prospect performances nationally.

SI All-American

by

OrangeExtremist

2023 Congolese Forward Cyr Malonga’s Star is on the Rise

Malonga is swiftly becoming one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 class.

Jason Jordan

by

Ponta Labelle

Caleb Williams Blog: 'This is an Exciting Week'

Top recruit Caleb Williams gives back to area seniors, helps to potentially bring football back in Virginia and helps Oklahoma land a recruit.

Caleb Williams

by

eweber

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Elite Wing Jordan Nesbitt Set to Announce

Nesbitt's announcement will be Thursday.

Jason Jordan

Iso Cam: SI99 No. 1 Safety Recruit James Williams

SI All-American got a fresh look at No. 1 safety recruit James Williams and he didn't disappoint.

John Garcia, Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Jalil Farooq Highlights and Evaluation

Jalil Farooq is a wide receiver prospect from Dr. Henry A. Wise School in Upper Marlboro, Md. Farooq is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

10 Questions for Head Coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State

The college football world has been quick to give a take on 'Coach Prime' at Jackson State, but SI All-American has 10 legitimate questions for Deion Sanders at his new post.

SI All-American

Recapping 2021 Recruiting Movement From Friday

SI All-American looks back at Power 5 commitments and a big decommitment from Friday's news.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.