The D'Marco Dunn Blog: This is Why I Committed to North Carolina...

Westover (Fayetteville, N.C.) shooting guard D’Marco Dunn ended his recruitment Wednesday picking North Carolina over Arizona, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Texas, Louisville and Clemson. Dunn went in-depth about the reasons behind his decision in an exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated.

What’s going on world, it’s D’Marco Dunn and I am officially committed to North Carolina!

It feels great to be a part of the Tar Heel family; I think the biggest thing that stood out about North Carolina was the style of play.

Coach (Roy) Williams kept in close contact with me and laid out for me how I would project in his system. I did a lot of my own research too. They want me to come in and shoot and score and when you look at it, shooters excel in their system.

I think the first time I knew that I was going to North Carolina was the middle of last week. I gathered all the information on all the schools and when I laid it out, I didn’t see a better fit than North Carolina, so I went ahead and gave the coaches a call.

I had other schools that wouldn’t have as much firepower there when I get there, but I love competition and, like I said, I knew it was the best fit for me. Coach Williams’ style is perfect for my game and I just feel like it’s the best place for me to become a better player all around.

Deciding in the pandemic was definitely different.

I’m happy to say that I was able to visit there; I know a lot of guys aren’t able to see the schools they’re committing to.

Now that I’m committed, I want to bring more talented players with us in my class. I know that we’re going hard on Hunter Sallis and Skyy Clark and those are two talented guys that I would love to play with.

I’ll definitely do what I can to help get them to Chapel Hill too.

I want to come in and win a national championship, so I want to play with the best players.

I’ve gotta say that I’m relieved that my decision is out of the way; I was spending multiple hours on the phone with coaches just chopping it up, so that takes a toll after a while. Now I can focus on me and my school.

OK, guys I appreciate you guys tuning in to my commitment blog. Stay tuned for the future and go Tar Heels!

