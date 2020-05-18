AllTarHeels
Live Blog: Episode Nine, 'The Last Dance'

Quierra Luck

If you are just as excited as we are to watch 'The Last Dance," check in with us as we document in real-time, fan reaction and excitement as the series continues with part nine and ten tonight! 

This will be part nine; we previously blogged on a separate page for part five. Please comment along with us!

  • Bulls vs. Pacers or Miller vs. Jordan
      • "I didn't fear him like everyone else. We had to lock horns quite a but" -Reggie Miller
      • "He (Jordan) was one of the best trash talkers in our game" -Miller
      • "Dont ever talk trash to Black Jesus" -Miller after talking trash to Jordan 
      • "It became personal with me" -Jordan on facing the Pacers
      • People underestimate how dope of a shooter Steve Kerr was 
      • Reggie Miller was deadly in his prime. Shooting over Jordan needs to be on a poster in his living room
      • Pacers vs the Bulls in the late 90's is almost mirroring the Pistons vs Bulls. Hard fought battles, literally. 
      • I got chills watching Miller take that shot over Jordan to win Game 4 and tie it up to take it back to Chicago. 
      • Jordan's shot ringing back out is still crazy. 
        • "You still gotta come through Chicago" -Jordan
  • Bulls vs Utah
    • What was Michael Jordan's motivation for the 1997 finals?
      • "Karl Malone winning MVP" -Jordan
    • Byron Russell was on Jordan's list because he said he could guard him lol 
      • Jordan is relentless. He's like the evil doer you never want to face in the final level
    • It wasn't the "Flu game" it was food poisoning 
      • Pizza got him sick the night before Game 5
      • He played a remarkable game to be sick. Brought the Bulls back from a deficit; all because he wanted to win and didnt want to let his team down. 
    • in 44 minutes Jordan had 38 points.... sick as a dog!
    • "He'd shown that no matter how sick he was, he's still the best player in the world" -Pippen
  • Role players
    • Steve Kerr showed what it meant to be a team player. He knew his role and played it well. 
    • Growing up Steve Kerr love for basketball grew with his father.
    • Kerr's dad was murdered in Beirut as he was the president of AUB. 
    • Incredibly difficult story to hear and even worse seeing him discuss it. Kerr's visible emotion breaks your heart. 
    • Watching Jordan rely on Kerr made my heart happy. An incredible and well deserved moment. 
  • Jordan's security
    • Gus was important to Jordan 
      • You can tell he was a father figure for Jordan. Whenever Jordan would call, he (Gus) was there. 
      • "He was a protector" -Jordan
      • Jordan was there when Gus was diagnosed with Lung cancer. 
      • "He was inspiration for me. I wanted to win this game for Gus." -Jordan on Game 7 against the Pacers
  • Game 7, Indiana Wont Go Away
    • Indiana gave them hell
    • Steve Kerr ties the game with six minutes left, 76-76
      • "Thats when it went down hill for us. That shot changed the game" -Miller
      • "We were like the 9th grade JV team that had no shot" -Jalen Rose
      • First time the Bulls faced a Game 7
