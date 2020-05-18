Live Blog: Episode Nine, 'The Last Dance'
Quierra Luck
If you are just as excited as we are to watch 'The Last Dance," check in with us as we document in real-time, fan reaction and excitement as the series continues with part nine and ten tonight!
This will be part nine; we previously blogged on a separate page for part five. Please comment along with us!
- Bulls vs. Pacers or Miller vs. Jordan
- "I didn't fear him like everyone else. We had to lock horns quite a but" -Reggie Miller
- "He (Jordan) was one of the best trash talkers in our game" -Miller
- "Dont ever talk trash to Black Jesus" -Miller after talking trash to Jordan
- "It became personal with me" -Jordan on facing the Pacers
- People underestimate how dope of a shooter Steve Kerr was
- Reggie Miller was deadly in his prime. Shooting over Jordan needs to be on a poster in his living room
- Pacers vs the Bulls in the late 90's is almost mirroring the Pistons vs Bulls. Hard fought battles, literally.
- I got chills watching Miller take that shot over Jordan to win Game 4 and tie it up to take it back to Chicago.
- Jordan's shot ringing back out is still crazy.
- "You still gotta come through Chicago" -Jordan
- Bulls vs Utah
- What was Michael Jordan's motivation for the 1997 finals?
- "Karl Malone winning MVP" -Jordan
- Byron Russell was on Jordan's list because he said he could guard him lol
- Jordan is relentless. He's like the evil doer you never want to face in the final level
- It wasn't the "Flu game" it was food poisoning
- Pizza got him sick the night before Game 5
- He played a remarkable game to be sick. Brought the Bulls back from a deficit; all because he wanted to win and didnt want to let his team down.
- in 44 minutes Jordan had 38 points.... sick as a dog!
- "He'd shown that no matter how sick he was, he's still the best player in the world" -Pippen
- Role players
- Steve Kerr showed what it meant to be a team player. He knew his role and played it well.
- Growing up Steve Kerr love for basketball grew with his father.
- Kerr's dad was murdered in Beirut as he was the president of AUB.
- Incredibly difficult story to hear and even worse seeing him discuss it. Kerr's visible emotion breaks your heart.
- Watching Jordan rely on Kerr made my heart happy. An incredible and well deserved moment.
- Jordan's security
- Gus was important to Jordan
- You can tell he was a father figure for Jordan. Whenever Jordan would call, he (Gus) was there.
- "He was a protector" -Jordan
- Jordan was there when Gus was diagnosed with Lung cancer.
- "He was inspiration for me. I wanted to win this game for Gus." -Jordan on Game 7 against the Pacers
- Game 7, Indiana Wont Go Away
- Indiana gave them hell
- Steve Kerr ties the game with six minutes left, 76-76
- "Thats when it went down hill for us. That shot changed the game" -Miller
- "We were like the 9th grade JV team that had no shot" -Jalen Rose
- First time the Bulls faced a Game 7