Live Blog: Episode Ten 'The Last Dance'
Quierra Luck
- Jordan's ability to be tuned into every single game was incredible.
- "Michael wouldn't allow what he couldn't control get inside his head"
- Jazz vs Bulls
- Jazz takes Game one in OT
- Bulls won Game two
- Two incredibly hard fought games but the Bulls weren't going to give the Jazz any room for confidence
- 96-54, the Bulls defeat the Jazz. It was the lowest any team has been held to a game since the shot clock was implemented.
- Dennis Rodman missed practice to go wrestle with Hulk Hogan after Game 3! lmao!!!!
- No matter what, Dennis Rodman always showed up. Understandably, he's an unknown factor, but you cant deny his commitment when he put on that jersey.
- "If this is the last dance, might as well have it on your dance floor"
- Utah wins Game 5 and takes it back home.
- Pippen with a back injury causes concerns for the bulls (Game 6)
- He was losing mobility and function; in serious pain
- "When Scottie left, we were just holding on" -Phil Jackson
- Pippen was a decoy the entire game lol
- Pippen would get treated for 5 mins and play 5 mins.
- They would do everything they could to make him playable
- "What he did in Game 6 was extraordinary" -Bulls Trainer
- No one can question Pippen's commitment and strength after such a nagging injury
- Jordan with 45 points with 5 seconds left to go.
- He put Russell on skates lol
- Hell of a shot by Jordan
- Bulls with the 1998 NBA Finals
- "They cant win till we quit" -Jordan
- "Cant you play 48 minutes? Whatever I gotta do" -Jordan referring to Jackson asking him to play with Pippen in pain
- Michael Jordan advanced the game of basketball beyond his sport. He became a cultural force and created a different way in which people say the African American athlete -President Barack Obama
- The Bulls changed the culture
- "Its maddening to leave at my peak because I feel like we could've won seven" -Jordan
- "All you need is one match to light the fire" -Jordan