Live Blog: Episode Ten 'The Last Dance'

Quierra Luck

If you are just as excited as we are to watch 'The Last Dance," check in with us as we document in real-time, fan reaction and excitement as the series continues with part seven and eight tonight!

This will be part seven; we previously blogged on a separate page for part five. Please comment along with us!

  • Jordan's ability to be tuned into every single game was incredible.
    • "Michael wouldn't allow what he couldn't control get inside his head"
  • Jazz vs Bulls
    • Jazz takes Game one in OT
    • Bulls won Game two
      • Two incredibly hard fought games but the Bulls weren't going to give the Jazz any room for confidence 
    • 96-54, the Bulls defeat the Jazz. It was the lowest any team has been held to a game since the shot clock was implemented.
    • Dennis Rodman missed practice to go wrestle with Hulk Hogan after Game 3! lmao!!!!
    • No matter what, Dennis Rodman always showed up. Understandably, he's an unknown factor, but you cant deny his commitment when he put on that jersey.
    • "If this is the last dance, might as well have it on your dance floor"
      • Utah wins Game 5 and takes it back home.
    • Pippen with a back injury causes concerns for the bulls (Game 6)
      • He was losing mobility and function; in serious pain
      • "When Scottie left, we were just holding on" -Phil Jackson
      • Pippen was a decoy the entire game lol 
      • Pippen would get treated for 5 mins and play 5 mins. 
        • They would do everything they could to make him playable
        • "What he did in Game 6 was extraordinary" -Bulls Trainer 
      • No one can question Pippen's commitment and strength after such a nagging injury 
    • Jordan with 45 points with 5 seconds left to go. 
      • He put Russell on skates lol 
      • Hell of a shot by Jordan
      • Bulls with the 1998 NBA Finals
    • "They cant win till we quit" -Jordan
  • "Cant you play 48 minutes? Whatever I gotta do" -Jordan referring to Jackson asking him to play with Pippen in pain
  • Michael Jordan advanced the game of basketball beyond his sport. He became a cultural force and created a different way in which people say the African American athlete -President Barack Obama
  • The Bulls changed the culture
  • "Its maddening to leave at my peak because I feel like we could've won seven" -Jordan
  • "All you need is one match to light the fire" -Jordan
