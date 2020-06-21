Father’s Day 2020 is a strange one for me because it is the first without my grandpa, Gene Jarrett, who died three months ago. Though he was not my biological father, he was most definitely a father figure in my life.

I learned so much from him:

As the only other southpaw in my family, he taught me to tie my shoes.

He was a sports nut and someone I could always watch the Braves with while growing up in suburban Atlanta.

He showed me the importance of not deciding between two great dessert options, but instead just saying “yes” to both. By the way, if you’ve never done this I highly recommend starting immediately.

He helped me refine my tennis swing so that he didn’t have to keep chasing my errant shots over the fence.

He taught me that you can still play golf and be a cart boy at the clubhouse, even into your eighties.

He instilled in me the greatness of the perfect word. My grandpa was a living, breathing lexicon; the best wordsmith I’ve ever known. You need help with a crossword puzzle? You go to Gene Jarrett.

But the most important lesson I learned from him...

Growing up, I thought that my grandpa must be famous because everyone knew him and he knew everyone. It wasn’t until many years later that I realized the truth of the matter. He wasn’t famous; at least not in the eyes of the world. He didn’t already know everyone and not everyone knew him.

Gene Jarrett understood the importance of valuing everyone he encountered. Everyone was worth his time. When I was with him I experienced the way in which he would greet and stop to take time for every person. He made them feel like the most important person in the room. He would make sure to introduce me to them as well… “I’d like you to meet my illustrious grandson,” he’d say. To Gene Jarrett, your name, your story, and the details of your life mattered.

For some of you, Father’s Day is a great day because it’s an opportunity to honor the man who brought you into this world and/or raised you. Sure he’s not perfect, but he did the best he could and he loved you.

For others, Father’s Day is a difficult day. Perhaps you father has passed or is absent from your life for one reason or another. If that’s you: I’m sorry. It’s not fair and it’s not the way things were supposed to be.

Regardless of whether your biological or adoptive father is in your life or not, we all have “father figures” we can celebrate today. Men who have stepped in at the right time and been there for us. Men who realized, like my grandpa, that you matter as a person and so they wanted to invest in you.

Perhaps it was a coach. He taught you the meaning of hard work, discipline, and teamwork. He drove you home from practice.

Perhaps it was a teacher. He spent extra time outside of the classroom to help you with your studies.

Perhaps it was a grandpa or uncle or older brother. They helped instill in you the importance of family. They took you out to eat or for ice cream.

Perhaps it was a pastor or other religious figure. They taught you that your life has value.

Perhaps it was a stepdad. He stepped in and loved you as his very own.

These men are very special to us. While we can honor them everyday of our lives, today is a special opportunity to do so in unique ways.

So here’s what I’m going to ask you to do:

Take time this Father’s Day to reach out to your father or the father figures in your life. Thank them for the work they’ve done in raising you, the time they’ve spent investing in you, and the other ways in which they’ve impacted your life.

It would mean the world to them to hear from you and to know what they mean to you.

If I’m going to ask you to do it, I’d better be the first.

To my own dad, Scott Schade: Thank you for the man that you are. Thank you for showing me what it means to love and be loved. Thank you for the years, the hours, the finances, the sweat, and the tears that you have sacrificed to pour into me. I’m forever changed because of you. Generations will be forever changed because of you. I love you.

To my kids, Paxton and Poppy: You are the two people who have made me a dad. I promise to do everything I can to honor the fathers who have poured into my life, by doing the same for you. I will not be a perfect dad, but I will try my best. I know you’re both too young to read and fully comprehend this, but Daddy loves you very much.

I want to close by leaving you with a prayer I recently came across for Father’s Day, written by Reverence Chuck Currie. I know that some of you have a faith and others do not. Regardless of your status concerning religion, the words of what follows are great way to help honor and think of the father-figures in our lives:

We give our thanks, Creator God,

for the fathers and father figures in our lives.

Fatherhood does not come with a manual, and reality teaches us that some fathers excel while others fail.

We ask for Your blessings for them all and forgiveness where it is needed.

This Father's Day we remember the many sacrifices fathers make for their children and families, and the ways--both big and small--they lift children to achieve dreams thought beyond reach.

So too, we remember all those who have helped fill the void when fathers pass early or are absent;

grandfathers and uncles, brothers and cousins,

teachers, pastors and coaches.

For those who are fathers, we ask for wisdom and humility in the face of the task of parenting. Give them the strength to do well by their children and by You.

In Your Holy name, O God, we pray.

Amen.