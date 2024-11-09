All Tar Heels

Future UNC Basketball Guard Fuels Double OT Win Over Five-Star

UNC basketball recruiting prize Isaiah Denis displayed his bucket-getting abilities against a fellow top-shelf in-state prep.

Davidson Day School (N.C.), led by 2025 UNC basketball commit Isaiah Denis, improved to 1-1 on Friday night via an 80-76 double overtime win over The Burlington School (N.C.), featuring a potential 2027 Tar Heel target in electrifying five-star guard King Gibson.

Denis, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound top-tier four-star who ranks No. 61 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and announced his commitment to the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Wake Forest, Miami, Pitt, Ohio State, and Tennessee last Saturday afternoon, finished with 28 points in the showdown against Gibson.

As for Gibson, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound playmaker who tracks as one of the top high school sophomores in North Carolina and recently drew more attention from the recruiting team in Chapel Hill, tallied a game-high 35 points in the loss.

With the addition of Isaiah Denis last week, fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew jumped to No. 19 in the country on the 2025 trail.

The Tar Heels' other pledge in the cycle is Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, who revealed his commitment back in September and now boasts a No. 48 composite ranking.

Meanwhile, UNC hasn't entered the fray for any 2027 prospects at what is still an extremely early juncture in that cycle. But King Gibson appears in the running to become one of the first Tar Heel offer recipients.

