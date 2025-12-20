Tracking UNC’s Remaining 2026 Recruiting Targets

Back in November, North Carolina and head coach Hubert Davis wrapped up the Early National Signing Period for the 2026 recruiting class with a commitment from Maximo Adams, a four-star small forward.

Over a month later, the Tar Heels have still landed only one commit in the 2026 cycle. However, they are still targeting a couple of prospects and have a chance to bring in another elite player or two. Here’s a look at the two remaining 2026 prospects UNC is targeting and where they stand in each one’s recruitment.

1) Dylan Mingo

Dylan Mingo is a five-star point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School in Farmingdale, New York, whom the Tar Heels have been targeting for several months. On Nov. 25, Mingo named UNC as one of his final four schools, along with Baylor, Washington, and Penn State, and took an official visit to Chapel Hill earlier in the month.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) brings the ball up court during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Although North Carolina is in Mingo’s top four, Rivals’ senior national basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw recently reported that Penn State has emerged as the favorite in the 6’5” guard’s recruitment.

Shaw noted that Dylan’s older brother, Kayden Mingo, plays for the Nittany Lions and that the entire Mingo family trusts the Penn State coaching staff and feels comfortable with the program.

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Mingo hasn’t set a commitment date yet, but he’s expected to decide soon, and the Tar Heels remain firmly in the mix to land him despite Shaw’s report. He would be a massive addition to North Carolina’s 2026 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 4 overall player, the No. 1 point guard, and the No. 1 prospect from New York.

2) Miikka Muurinen

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aside from Mingo, UNC has also been pursuing Miikka Muurinen, a four-star power forward from Finland who currently plays for KK Partizan, a professional basketball team in Serbia. In July, Muurinen named UNC among his final seven schools, along with Kentucky, Arkansas, Michigan, Duke, NC State, and Indiana.

It’s unclear when Murrinen will make a decision, but the Tar Heels have a solid chance of landing the 6’10” forward. However, in November, Rivals’ recruiting insider Joe Tipton reported that Arkansas, NC State, and Indiana had the best odds of securing a commitment from the Finnish native.

It will be interesting to see how Murrinen’s recruitment progresses after he finishes the season with KK Partizan. If the Tar Heels were able to land him, it’d be a significant boost to their 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 88 overall player in the class and the No. 10 power forward.

