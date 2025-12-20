Tracking UNC’s Remaining 2026 Recruiting Targets
Back in November, North Carolina and head coach Hubert Davis wrapped up the Early National Signing Period for the 2026 recruiting class with a commitment from Maximo Adams, a four-star small forward.
Over a month later, the Tar Heels have still landed only one commit in the 2026 cycle. However, they are still targeting a couple of prospects and have a chance to bring in another elite player or two. Here’s a look at the two remaining 2026 prospects UNC is targeting and where they stand in each one’s recruitment.
1) Dylan Mingo
Dylan Mingo is a five-star point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School in Farmingdale, New York, whom the Tar Heels have been targeting for several months. On Nov. 25, Mingo named UNC as one of his final four schools, along with Baylor, Washington, and Penn State, and took an official visit to Chapel Hill earlier in the month.
Although North Carolina is in Mingo’s top four, Rivals’ senior national basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw recently reported that Penn State has emerged as the favorite in the 6’5” guard’s recruitment.
Shaw noted that Dylan’s older brother, Kayden Mingo, plays for the Nittany Lions and that the entire Mingo family trusts the Penn State coaching staff and feels comfortable with the program.
Mingo hasn’t set a commitment date yet, but he’s expected to decide soon, and the Tar Heels remain firmly in the mix to land him despite Shaw’s report. He would be a massive addition to North Carolina’s 2026 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 4 overall player, the No. 1 point guard, and the No. 1 prospect from New York.
2) Miikka Muurinen
Aside from Mingo, UNC has also been pursuing Miikka Muurinen, a four-star power forward from Finland who currently plays for KK Partizan, a professional basketball team in Serbia. In July, Muurinen named UNC among his final seven schools, along with Kentucky, Arkansas, Michigan, Duke, NC State, and Indiana.
It’s unclear when Murrinen will make a decision, but the Tar Heels have a solid chance of landing the 6’10” forward. However, in November, Rivals’ recruiting insider Joe Tipton reported that Arkansas, NC State, and Indiana had the best odds of securing a commitment from the Finnish native.
It will be interesting to see how Murrinen’s recruitment progresses after he finishes the season with KK Partizan. If the Tar Heels were able to land him, it’d be a significant boost to their 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 88 overall player in the class and the No. 10 power forward.
