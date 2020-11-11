SI.com
Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love, Armando Bacot Ranked in Top 100 Players

Shawn Krest

CBS Sports released its Top 100 and 1 players in college basketball for 2020-21 and three Tar Heels made the list, which tied for third-most nationally. Only Gonzaga and Baylor (four) had more players ranked. The full rankings can be found here.

Senior power forward Garrison Brooks was ranked No. 11, which was the highest-rated player in the ACC. He led the team in points last season, averaging 16.8 per game and also led the team with an 8.5 rebounding average. He was in the ACC top five in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage and led the league in scoring in league games—the first Tar Heel to do so since Tyler Hansbrough.

Brooks, the media choice for Preseason ACC Player of the Year, was one spot ahead of Virginia’s Sam Hauser.

CBS said of Brooks “we anticipate (him) to have a huge senior season” and said UNC “could realistically go from worst to first in the ACC.”

Freshman point guard Caleb Love came in at No. 94. CBS said his “upside” was “too tempting not to slide him onto the list” and predicted that he’ll be “vital” to the Tar Heels this season.

Sophomore Armando Bacot was No. 96 on the list. CBS expects him to make tremendous progress from his freshman to sophomore year to help spur Carolina’s improvement.

Bacot was named to the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Center of the Year Award watch list for the second straight season. He averaged 9.6 ppg and 8.2 rpg last season. 

