Garrison Brooks Named to Karl Malone Award Watch List
Shawn Krest
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced UNC senior Garrison Brooks is one of 20 players named to the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list.
Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
It’s the second straight year that Brooks has been named to the watch list.
In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Karl Malone Award will be narrowed to 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Naismith Men's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award.
Watch lists for the Cousy, West and Erving Award were released earlier in the week, but no Tar Heels were included.
Mark Vital – Baylor
Aamir Simms – Clemson
Matthew Hurt – Duke
Drew Timme – Gonzaga
Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana
Isaiah Jackson – Kentucky
Trendon Watford – LSU
Tre Mitchell – Massachusetts
Garrison Brooks – North Carolina
Seth Towns – Ohio State
Brady Manek – Oklahoma
Hasahn French – Saint Louis
Sandro Mamukelashvili – Seton Hall
Oscar da Silva – Stanford
John Fulkerson – Tennessee
Greg Brown – Texas
Kevin Marfo – Texas A&M
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – Villanova
Oscar Tshiebwe – West Virginia
Nate Reuvers – Wisconsin