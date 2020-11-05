SI.com
Garrison Brooks Named to Karl Malone Award Watch List

Shawn Krest

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced UNC senior Garrison Brooks is one of 20 players named to the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list.

Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

It’s the second straight year that Brooks has been named to the watch list.

In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Karl Malone Award will be narrowed to 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Naismith Men's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award.

Watch lists for the Cousy, West and Erving Award were released earlier in the week, but no Tar Heels were included.

Mark Vital – Baylor

Aamir Simms – Clemson

Matthew Hurt – Duke

Drew Timme – Gonzaga

Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana

Isaiah Jackson – Kentucky

Trendon Watford – LSU

Tre Mitchell – Massachusetts

Garrison Brooks – North Carolina

Seth Towns – Ohio State

Brady Manek – Oklahoma

Hasahn French – Saint Louis

Sandro Mamukelashvili – Seton Hall

Oscar da Silva – Stanford

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Greg Brown – Texas

Kevin Marfo – Texas A&M

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – Villanova

Oscar Tshiebwe – West Virginia

Nate Reuvers – Wisconsin

