Roy Williams on G-League, 'There's No Perfect Rule for Everybody'

The NBA spicing up their incentives for high school student-athletes has increased the conversation regarding a potential NBA rule change, and the NCAA is rapidly trying to compete.

It seems as though the eligibility rule, which states players may sign with the NBA until they are 19 years or older and players who have played at least one year of college basketball are eligible for the NBA draft, will quickly become an afterthought. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has stated that the G-League is something the NCAA prefers, for 'one and done' players to go directly to the pros.

In his appearance with Dan Patrick, Roy Williams spoke on the G-League and believed that every kid's decision is going to be different because no experience is the same.

"I don't think it's bad for college basketball, but the NBA is going to make their rules for what they want. They're not our partner. They're going to make the rules as what they think is best for the NBA. There'll be several players every year that will try to do that, and that's okay if they have no interest in college.

The only negative thing I think is that they're calling kids now who have already signed and committed to going to college and trying to see if they have any interest. I don't think they should be doing that, that's my own personal opinion. But some kids really don't want to go to college, and that's okay."

Williams is referring to one of his own, Caleb Love. Love was approached by a G-League representative concerning his interest to forego college and take the NBA development route instead. According to Dennis Love, spoke with Inside Carolina and expressed his son's commitment to UNC and Williams,

"Yes, a representative for the G-League reached out to us," Love said. "But we're committed to the college path, and Caleb is very excited to start his career at North Carolina.

"He's really excited to get to Chapel Hill and play for Roy Williams as well as experience the Carolina family culture."

There are different experiences for everyone; there are some who want to go to college and some who don't. Either way, the decision is left up to a kid making one of the most critical decisions in his life,

"Some guys that I thought were going to go straight to the league, when we had that rule, didn't do it." Williams said, "And then guys like Zion Williamson, I think he loved his college experience. Tyler Hansbrough played for us four years and loved everything about it. But it's again, no perfect rule for everybody."

Williams also concludes that it's only a matter of time before the NBA rule is dissolved,

I think they will. Kobe made the right decision. LeBron, Garnett, all those guys made the right decision. There's a lot of guys that made a bad decision, and I've said it all along, there's no perfect rule for everybody. There are kids that think they're NBA players, and all of a sudden, two years later, they're off the game and have no education and are not really equipped to go out in the world. There's no perfect rule, but I think we'll eventually get back to that, yes.

NCAA is a money machine. College sports will always generate income, not because of the players, but the brand. The NCAA makes its money from fan loyalty, not elite players. College basketball provides an experience that can never be replicated as a young adult or a career; the exposure and building a "brand" alone are beneficial for players who, in turn, might not receive immediate fanfare upon their debut in the G-League or the NBA.

