AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

Harrison Barnes In Orlando; Could Play in Final Scrimmage

Quierra Luck

Good news for Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings, he's heading to the NBA bubble. 

Two weeks ago, Barnes and the Kings announced his positive COVID-19 results and his decision to stay back.

Barnes wrote,

"Prior to the team leaving last week, I tested positive for Covid-19. I've been primarily asymptomatic and am doing well. I'm quarantined and am abiding by the safety protocol until I'm cleared for action. I hope to rejoin my team in Orlando when it is safe to do so! Stay safe out there."

The good news is that Barnes was asymptomatic. He was the fourth King to test positive; Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker, and Alex Len tested positive for the virus. Hield and Parker have reported to Orlando but must retake the test and result in negative before they can fully rejoin their team. Recently, Richaun Holmes had to self-quarantine due to breaking the bubble to pick food from delivery, restarting his 10-day quarantine mandate.

Barnes waited in Sacramento for 20 days before heading to Orlando. He had to clear two negative COVID-19 tests before being allowed to join the Kings in practice.  

The Iowa native is averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists with 33.9 minutes per game. He has yet to miss a game since being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in February of 2019.

During his two seasons at UNC, Barnes averaged 16.4 points, 1.3 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. The Iowa native was ACC Rookie of the year, ninth in school history, and First-Team All-ACC his sophomore year. Following his teammates, Tyler Zeller, Kendall Marshall, and John Henson, Barnes declared the draft following his sophomore year. The Golden State Warriors drafted him as the seventh overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

In April, Barnes and his wife, Brittany, donated $40,000 to fund weekly groceries for disadvantaged families and seniors for May. Their donation provided weekly meals to families identified by community organizations as susceptible to the country's current climate. The Barnes family partnered with The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, the Black Child Legacy Campaign (BCLC), and the seven BCLC community partner organizations.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Had a busy week? Let's update you on everything you missed! Check out last week's top 10 articles surrounding Cole Anthony's commitment to UNC, Men's Basketball first looks, and Tar Heels heading overseas.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Career Stats in Review - Rebounds

A look back at career rebounds for the 2019-20 UNC Basketball roster following the season.

isaacschade

UNC RB Michael Carter Announced on Paul Hornung Award Watch List

North Carolina running back and returner, Michael Carter, has been announced on the 2020 watch list for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse.

Quierra Luck

UNC QB Sam Howell Announced on Maxwell Award Watch List

The North Carolina quarterback was recently named to the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list, Howell can now add the Maxwell Award.

Quierra Luck

NBA First Looks: Bucks' Marvin Williams Ready for Championship Run

After resting due to COVID-19, Marvin Williams is looking to dominate in Orlando and walk away with the trophy.

Quierra Luck

Cole Anthony, 'Committing to North Carolina will Affect Me for the Next 40 Years of My Life"

A 'one and done' having an attachment to a school may seem rare but for Cole Anthony, this was a life-long decision.

Quierra Luck

The Olympic Spirit

The Opening Ceremonies of the 2020 Olympic Games were supposed to be tonight. They aren't taking place, but the peaceful spirit of the Olympics should still live on during these two weeks.

isaacschade

First Looks: UNC Men's Basketball Practice

As the world waits for the final determination of fall athletics, North Carolina Men and Women's basketball has infiltrated Chapel Hill to prepare for two incredible seasons.

Quierra Luck

Roy and Wanda Williams Funds Spring Scholarships

The donation will fund scholarships of spring sports seniors whose seasons were cut short due to. COVID-19

Quierra Luck

UNC Baseball: Nine Tar Heels Make 2020 MLB Opening Day Rosters

With MLB Opening Day 2020 upon us, nine different Tar Heel alums are on rosters.

isaacschade