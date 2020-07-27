Harrison Barnes In Orlando; Could Play in Final Scrimmage

Good news for Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings, he's heading to the NBA bubble.

Two weeks ago, Barnes and the Kings announced his positive COVID-19 results and his decision to stay back.

Barnes wrote,

"Prior to the team leaving last week, I tested positive for Covid-19. I've been primarily asymptomatic and am doing well. I'm quarantined and am abiding by the safety protocol until I'm cleared for action. I hope to rejoin my team in Orlando when it is safe to do so! Stay safe out there."

The good news is that Barnes was asymptomatic. He was the fourth King to test positive; Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker, and Alex Len tested positive for the virus. Hield and Parker have reported to Orlando but must retake the test and result in negative before they can fully rejoin their team. Recently, Richaun Holmes had to self-quarantine due to breaking the bubble to pick food from delivery, restarting his 10-day quarantine mandate.

Barnes waited in Sacramento for 20 days before heading to Orlando. He had to clear two negative COVID-19 tests before being allowed to join the Kings in practice.

The Iowa native is averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists with 33.9 minutes per game. He has yet to miss a game since being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in February of 2019.

During his two seasons at UNC, Barnes averaged 16.4 points, 1.3 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. The Iowa native was ACC Rookie of the year, ninth in school history, and First-Team All-ACC his sophomore year. Following his teammates, Tyler Zeller, Kendall Marshall, and John Henson, Barnes declared the draft following his sophomore year. The Golden State Warriors drafted him as the seventh overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

In April, Barnes and his wife, Brittany, donated $40,000 to fund weekly groceries for disadvantaged families and seniors for May. Their donation provided weekly meals to families identified by community organizations as susceptible to the country's current climate. The Barnes family partnered with The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, the Black Child Legacy Campaign (BCLC), and the seven BCLC community partner organizations.

