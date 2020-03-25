AllTarHeels
UNC offers Scholarship to Jaden Bradley

Quierra Luck

The 5-star recruit just announced via his twitter that UNC has just offered a place on their 2022 roster,

Hailing from Concord, NC, and Cannon High, Jaden Bradley is already high up on the must watch list and a highly coveted point guard. As a sophomore, Bradley is already ranked No. 1 in his position, No. 1 in the state and No. 2 in his region according to ESPN. Standing at 6'2 and 160 pounds, Bradley has been offered from competitive basketball programs, Wake Forest, Florida, Tennessee, Florida State, Kansas, Auburn, Alabama and of course, UNC. The point guard is no stranger to hardwork, in his appearance at Phenom Hoops Showcase he stated that he wants to be a leader and improve his game, 

“I just have a different mindset this season,” said Bradley, “I just want to be more of a leader and improve in every area of my game basically. I just have to keep working.. I don’t feel like there’s pressure because I just keep working. I’m not one of those players that thinks he’s already made it. I know I have to get better on both ends of the court. As long as I keep that mindset of always wanting to improve I’ll be fine.”

During his last season, Bradley averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 2.5 steals a game and lead the Cannon High to the NCISAA Class 4A state title. Just recently, Bradley was named 1st Team NC All-State Basketball team.

