AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Watch: All Day Jordan-thon on ACC Network

Quierra Luck

Want more Michael Jordan? Well, look no further than the ACC Network who is ramping up your Saturday with nothing but your Airness. 

The network will be exclusively airing some of Jordan's highlights during his reign at Carolina featuring basketball games from 1983-1984.

Below you can catch the schedule and description of each game, 

Noon | North Carolina vs Wake Forest (Jan. 27, 1983)

Jordan led the Tar Heels with 17 points, while Matt Doherty made two free throws with three seconds left to lift North Carolina past Wake Forest, 80-78.

2 p.m. | North Carolina at Clemson (Feb. 2, 1983)

All-American Sam Perkins scored 30 points and Jordan added 24 to lead top-ranked North Carolina to an 84-81 victory at Clemson.

4 p.m. | Virginia at North Carolina (Feb. 10, 1983)

No. 1 North Carolina rallied back from a 16-point deficit with 8:43 to play to defeat No. 2 Virginia, 64-63. Jordan had 16 points and an iconic dunk in the comeback victory.

6 p.m. | Virginia at North Carolina (Jan. 18, 1984)

Jordan scored 23 points as the Tar Heels held off the Cavaliers, 69-66. North Carolina led by as many as 21 before Virginia mounted a comeback to cut the lead to one point with under five minutes left to play.

8 p.m. | Duke at North Carolina (March 3, 1984)

In his final home game at North Carolina, Jordan scored 25 points, and added four rebounds and three assists to lead the Tar Heels past rival Duke, 96-83, in double overtime.

  • May 16 airtimes: 
    • 11 am - Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina
    • Noon - North Carolina vs Wake Forest, Jan. 27, 1983
    • 2pm - North Carolina vs Clemson, Feb. 2, 1983
    • 4pm - North Carolina vs Virginia, Feb. 10, 1983
    • 6pm - North Carolina vs Virginia, Jan. 18, 1984
    • 8pm - North Carolina vs Duke, March 3, 1984

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below! 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Jordan's Superpower, the Legacy of His Father

Knowing that someone has your back forever can fuel you to greatness. In episodes seven and eight, we see an emotional Michael Jordan. Here are my thoughts.

Quierra Luck

Live Blog: Episode Eight, 'The Last Dance'

Follow along with us as we watch ESPN's 30 for 30: 'The Last Dance' and blog in real time!

Quierra Luck

Live Blog: Part Seven, 'The Last Dance'

Follow along with us as we watch ESPN's 30 for 30: 'The Last Dance' and blog in real time!

Quierra Luck

Five-Star SF Patrick Baldwin Jr. Announces Top Ten

The Wisconsin native has cut his list down to five. How warm is UNC on that list?

Quierra Luck

Watch: UNC's Championship and Classic Games to Air on ACCN

In case you needed some Tar Heel action this coming up week. The ACCN got you covered!

Quierra Luck

UNC Anticipate Starting School in the Fall; Will Open the School in Phases

While athletics have not been given a clear decision, the announcement of pushing for school to start on time, does give hope for the return of athletics.

Quierra Luck

George Lynch, 'Playing at Carolina Brought Out the Best in You'

George Lynch highlights what makes Carolina special, brotherhood. Lynch dives into what it was like playing at Carolina and Dean Smith bringing out the best in each player.

Quierra Luck

Danny Green on Balancing Life as a Student-Athlete and a Kid, 'It's Tough"

They make it look so easy but behind the scenes, there's so much more to being a student-athlete than winning games. Danny Green gives us a glimpse of that life.

Quierra Luck

Jeremiah Francis Commits to New Mexico

After two weeks in the transfer portal, former Tar Heel Jeremiah Francis has found a new home on the west coast.

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan vs Patrick Ewing, Who are You Taking?

During their High School recruiting visit, Michael Jordan tried Patrick Ewing for the first time, and Ewing didn't back down.

Quierra Luck