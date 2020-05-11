Watch: All Day Jordan-thon on ACC Network

Want more Michael Jordan? Well, look no further than the ACC Network who is ramping up your Saturday with nothing but your Airness.

The network will be exclusively airing some of Jordan's highlights during his reign at Carolina featuring basketball games from 1983-1984.

Below you can catch the schedule and description of each game,

Noon | North Carolina vs Wake Forest (Jan. 27, 1983)

Jordan led the Tar Heels with 17 points, while Matt Doherty made two free throws with three seconds left to lift North Carolina past Wake Forest, 80-78.

2 p.m. | North Carolina at Clemson (Feb. 2, 1983)

All-American Sam Perkins scored 30 points and Jordan added 24 to lead top-ranked North Carolina to an 84-81 victory at Clemson.

4 p.m. | Virginia at North Carolina (Feb. 10, 1983)

No. 1 North Carolina rallied back from a 16-point deficit with 8:43 to play to defeat No. 2 Virginia, 64-63. Jordan had 16 points and an iconic dunk in the comeback victory.

6 p.m. | Virginia at North Carolina (Jan. 18, 1984)

Jordan scored 23 points as the Tar Heels held off the Cavaliers, 69-66. North Carolina led by as many as 21 before Virginia mounted a comeback to cut the lead to one point with under five minutes left to play.

8 p.m. | Duke at North Carolina (March 3, 1984)

In his final home game at North Carolina, Jordan scored 25 points, and added four rebounds and three assists to lead the Tar Heels past rival Duke, 96-83, in double overtime.

