Episode Seven, 'The Last Dance'
If you are just as excited as we are to watch 'The Last Dance," check in with us as we document in real-time, fan reaction and excitement as the series continues with part seven and eight tonight!
This will be part seven
- The Playoffs is the playoffs, Round 1, New Jersey Nets, 1998
- Bulls won in OT by 3, 96-93
- "He kind of looked like the Michael Jordan in 1993; mentally and emotionally exhausted."
- Jordan's father
- "He was my rock" -Jordan
- "He was just a wonderful, positive man" -Ahmad Rashad
- "You knew Michael, you knew James. They were always together."
- Jordan get emotional talking about his father
- Jordan's father went missing for three weeks.
- His car was stripped and totaled.
- August 13, 1993
- Jordan's father was found in a creek. Horrible.
- Conspiracy theories started going around that Jordan's death is due to Jordan's gambling.
- Jordan retiring?
- Jordan announced his retirement in October 1993
- "The biggest positive for me in this retirement is that my father saw my last basketball game."
- "I was at total peace with that decision; totally"
- Was this Commissioner David Stern secretly penalizing Jordan for 18 months?
- "Ridiculous and no facts. It's just not true" -David Stern
- Jordan becomes a baseball player, February 1994.
- Baseball
- "No rookie has ever received so much attention"
- Every ballpark sold-out
- He started out with a 13 game hitting streak
- Jordan felt portrayed by Sports Illustrated due to the cover of him being "bad" at baseball
- "I was this big icon but they treated me like I wanted to be treated, like one of the guys" -Jordan