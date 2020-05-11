AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Live Blog: Episode Seven, 'The Last Dance'

Quierra Luck

If you are just as excited as we are to watch 'The Last Dance," check in with us as we document in real-time, fan reaction and excitement as the series continues with part seven and eight tonight!

This will be part seven; we previously blogged on a separate page for part five. Please comment along with us!

  • The Playoffs is the playoffs, Round 1, New Jersey Nets, 1998
    • Bulls won in OT by 3, 96-93
    • "He kind of looked like the Michael Jordan in 1993; mentally and emotionally exhausted."
  • Jordan's father
    • "He was my rock" -Jordan
    • "He was just a wonderful, positive man" -Ahmad Rashad
    • "You knew Michael, you knew James. They were always together."
    • Jordan get emotional talking about his father
    • Jordan's father went missing for three weeks.
      • His car was stripped and totaled.
      • August 13, 1993
        • Jordan's father was found in a creek. Horrible.
        • Conspiracy theories started going around that Jordan's death is due to Jordan's gambling. 
  • Jordan retiring?
    • Jordan announced his retirement in October 1993
    • "The biggest positive for me in this retirement is that my father saw my last basketball game."
    • "I was at total peace with that decision; totally"
    • Was this Commissioner David Stern secretly penalizing Jordan for 18 months?
      • "Ridiculous and no facts. It's just not true" -David Stern
    • Jordan becomes a baseball player, February 1994.
  • Baseball
    • "No rookie has ever received so much attention"
    • Every ballpark sold-out 
    • He started out with a 13 game hitting streak
    • Jordan felt portrayed by Sports Illustrated due to the cover of him being "bad" at baseball 
    • "I was this big icon but they treated me like I wanted to be treated, like one of the guys" -Jordan
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five-Star SF Patrick Baldwin Jr. Announces Top Ten

The Wisconsin native has cut his list down to five. How warm is UNC on that list?

Quierra Luck

Watch: UNC's Championship and Classic Games to Air on ACCN

In case you needed some Tar Heel action this coming up week. The ACCN got you covered!

Quierra Luck

UNC Anticipate Starting School in the Fall; Will Open the School in Phases

While athletics have not been given a clear decision, the announcement of pushing for school to start on time, does give hope for the return of athletics.

Quierra Luck

Danny Green on Balancing Life as a Student-Athlete and a Kid, 'It's Tough"

They make it look so easy but behind the scenes, there's so much more to being a student-athlete than winning games. Danny Green gives us a glimpse of that life.

Quierra Luck

George Lynch, 'Playing at Carolina Brought Out the Best in You'

George Lynch highlights what makes Carolina special, brotherhood. Lynch dives into what it was like playing at Carolina and Dean Smith bringing out the best in each player.

Quierra Luck

Jeremiah Francis Commits to New Mexico

After two weeks in the transfer portal, former Tar Heel Jeremiah Francis has found a new home on the west coast.

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan vs Patrick Ewing, Who are You Taking?

During their High School recruiting visit, Michael Jordan tried Patrick Ewing for the first time, and Ewing didn't back down.

Quierra Luck

Kerwin Walton is Officially a Tar Heel; Signs National Letter of Intent

UNC Basketball announced today that four-star prospect, Kerwin Walton, is officially a Tar Heel.

Quierra Luck

Kennedy Chandler Blogs on SI: Top 5, Quarantine and Training

Sports Illustrated hands over the keys to Kennedy Chandler as he documents his decision to choosing his collegiate home.

Quierra Luck

Keeshawn Silver, "Coach Brown is Building Something Special at UNC"

Keeshawn Silver can be seen on social media expressing his pride in becoming a Tar Heel. In a recent interview, Silver explains what made him choose Carolina and how important Mack Brown has been.

Quierra Luck