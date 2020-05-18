AllTarHeels
Hotel Offers Replica of Jordan's UNC Dorm Room For Guest to Stay In

Quierra Luck

If you're still dancing to ESPN's 'The Last Dance,' which featured unprecedented access to Michael Jordan and the final season of a star-studded Bulls team during their 1997-1998 championship run, you might want to shuffle over to Chapel Hill for a one of a kind experience.

If you can't shell out $15 million for Jordan's Chicago mansion, maybe a hotel room that's a replica of his dorm on North Carolina's campus might do the trick. The Graduate Hotel is opening its Chapel Hill location this fall, and it will detail a replica of Jordan's dorm room just as it was featured in the 1983 Sports Illustrated photoshoot. The issue highlighted Jordan and Sam Perkin's dominance in college basketball.

"The room is an identical replica," Graduate Hotels CEO Ben Weprin told ESPN. "From the ceiling to the brick wall, to the record player and records, the posters, the pennants -every single piece in that room, we have it."

The replica will be affectionately known as the Jordan Suite, Room 23, of course, will showcase some Jordan's memories of his time at UNC such as $5 check Jordan cashed after willing a game of pool, student ID card, and worn sneakers from 1983.

"We thought it would be a fun way to pay homage to him," Weprin said of the Jordan Suite. "It is like going back in time, trying to get in the head of Michael Jordan. He was a normal kid -- even though he is an icon now."

The room will be available for guests to stay and be like Mike, even if for one night. 

