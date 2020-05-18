For fans wanting to be like Mike, a hotel in Chapel Hill, N.C., is making that possible.

A new hotel opening this fall plans to re-create Michael Jordan's UNC dorm room that he lived in while attending the university.

"The room is an identical replica," Graduate Hotels CEO Ben Weprin told ESPN. "From the ceiling, to the brick wall, to the record player and records, the posters, the pennants–every single piece in that room, we have it."

A photo of Jordan's dorm room was featured in Sports Illustrated's Nov. 28, 1983, issue that explored M.J. and Sam Perkins's dominance at UNC.

According to ESPN, guests will be able to stay in the hotel room, which will be named The Jordan Suite and fittingly labeled as Room No. 23 after his jersey number. The suite will include additional Jordan memorabilia like a pair of his game-worn sneakers from 1983, a $5 check he cashed after winning a game of pool, and his student ID card.

Jordan played at UNC for three seasons from 1981-1984. As a freshman, he hit a game-winning jumper against Georgetown to help the Tar Heels win the 1982 national championship. North Carolina went 88–13 in three seasons with Jordan before he left school for the NBA.