The Pressure it Takes to be Michael Jordan

Final thoughts:

Do you want to be like Mike? No, do you? "The Last Dance" featured parts five and six tonight and highlighted Jordan's road to a three-peat, gambling, and the pressure he felt from every angle in his life. This part of the series wasn't as action-packed as the previous episodes, but it does highlight the dark part of the Jordan legacy and its impact on his team.

Growing up, Jordan was the epitome of stardom to me. He was on every billboard, poster, and commercial ad; there is no one else who could equate to Air Jordan. My father is from Chicago so that automatically made me a fan; I even had the Bulls bubble coat by Starter. It seemed that everyone was a Jordan fan and, in relation, made them want the swag that comes with it.

Watching this documentary made Jordan human; it made me realize Mike didn't even want to be Mike. The fans, the crowds, the media, and also the team treated him like he walked on water. The moment he became flawed, his reputation suffered. Like most famous people, making mistakes is taboo; the money lost when the public no longer trusts you is stifling. But at what point are you allowed just to be you?

Understandably, you're going to tell me, "This is a team sport. There is no off the court time for you. The goal is to win and win with a smile." and it's those notions that players often shy away from the media and public appearances; the opportunity of vulnerability is there. Why should they trust you?

During his reflection, Jordan made a crucial point,

"If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn't be a role model. It's like the game is stacked against you."

No one will ever amount to what you want them to be, and yet sadly, fans and media can put a ridiculous amount of pressure on players to be God; they can't. Hopefully, this part of the documentary can outshine his Nike deal and gambling; that wasn't what made him walk away.

Part five and six of this documentary has been informative in explaining the man behind Nike's most significant break and Gatorade's popularity. It gave way to demonstrating how vital Michael Jordan was for the game of basketball for the US and internationally.

Without him, would this overachieving level be apart of the game?

Jordan's dad was murdered soon after he won his third championship. Part seven and eight should be an emotional moment for the Jordan family.